Tom Joyner Teams Up With the All of Us Campaign

Legendary radio host Tom Joyner has teamed up with the National Institutes of Health’s “All of Us,” campaign to help spread awareness about the importance of more African American participation in health research studies. At the moment, research studies lack in diversity, which means health professionals may not always have a comprehensive understanding of how certain conditions can affect people based on their respective genetic backgrounds.

There are several conditions that need more studies done on African Americans with coronavirus research being especially important. As we’re in the middle of the first pandemic in over 100 years with coronavirus killing African Americans at disproportionate rates to their white counterparts, it’s important to have a better understanding of how this disease is affecting the Black community. The more people who sign up means more research can be done to work toward better outcomes for our community.

Find out more about the campaign and how you can participate at JoinAllOfUs.org/Tom.

