Radio Host Angie Ange Talks Health With the ‘All of Us Research Program’

Angie Ange, one-fourth of nationally syndicated Morning Hustle Show, and several other podcasts spent some time over last year’s Christmas break talking to her family about health and certain conditions that run in their family. She learned things she never knew about, which piqued her interest in how she could use that information to create better health outcomes for herself as she ages. She’s not alone on her journey as she teamed up with the All of Us Research Program via the National Health Institutes of Health.

The goal behind the campaign is to bring more awareness to the need for more African Americans to participate in medical research. African Americans understandably have a long history of mistrust of the medical system. However, the All of Us Research Program seeks to change health outcomes for diverse populations by developing a better understanding of a wider range of genetic types. At the moment, most research studies tend to feature predominantly white men, which is obviously counterproductive to achieving better outcomes for everyone.

In an interview with Julia Moore Vogel, director of All of Us Research Program, Angie Ange gets a better scope of why diversity in research studies are important, talks about her own journey with the program, and breaks down the concept of predisposition and how that can affect the potential for certain hereditary conditions. In the following clips, Vogel and Angie get real about the need food more African-American participants in health research, and how people can get involved in the National Institutes of Health’s Initiative.

Check out clips from the interview here.

Find out more about the All of Us Research Program.

