Tessica Brown’s Hair Is Finally Free From The Hold Of Gorilla Glue

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

The woman who thought there was no way to save her hair after she used a permanent Gorilla Glue adhesive to preserve her style, has found finally found relief.

Yesterday Tessica Brown, a Black woman from Louisiana, flew to Los Angeles to undergo an operation by Dr. Michael Obeng, who offered to remove the sealant from her hair for free. TMZ shared a video of Brown undergoing the procedure, which took about four hours.

Brown was under a light anesthesia as the doctor used medical grade glue remover. Prior to the procedure, Obeng tested out a concoction of medical grade adhesive remover, aloe vera, olive oil and a dash of acetone on a mannequin, to ensure that it would go as smooth as possible.

After testing the loosening hair with a set of tweezers, Obeng’s staff poured the mixture on Brown’s scalp, while staff rinsed it with sterile water. As her hair completely loosens staff can be seen shampooing and conditioning her hair to ensure that all the particles are wiped from her scalp.

Prior to the removal, Brown, a mother of five, told Entertainment Tonight that she deeply regrets using the adhesive on her hair, and took to social media as a last resort for help.

“I never was going to take this to social media. The reason I took this to social media was because I didn’t know what else to do,” Brown told ET’s Melicia Johnson. “And I know somebody out there could have told me something. I didn’t think for one second when I got up the next morning it was gonna be everywhere.”

She said she’s experienced backlash from her community and family who suffered emotionally from the whole ordeal. Physically, Brown said she was also experiencing painful headaches as a result.

Most importantly, Brown said she wanted to set the record straight regarding allegations that she intended to sue the company Gorilla Glue.

“I don’t understand what all of the other stuff is coming from,” she said of the company’s statement and reports of her hiring an attorney. “No. I’ve never ever said that. Again, I don’t know where all this is coming from because at this point everybody saying it.”

“I’m not this whole Gorilla Glue girl, my name is Tessica Brown,” Brown expressed. “Call me. I’ll talk to you. I’ll let you know exactly who I am.”

Hopefully this marks the end of a wild ride through one of the wildest stories of 2021.

SEE ALSO:

Black Plastic Surgeon Offers Free Services To Remove Gorilla Glue From Woman’s Hair

Gorilla Glue Speaks Out After Woman Who Mistakenly Used Product On Hair Hires Lawyer