Tiger Woods Hospitalized After ‘Major’ Car Crash: Here’s Everything We Know

Golfing superstar Tiger Woods was hospitalized Tuesday after he was crashed his car in the morning in California. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department described it as a “single vehicle rollover traffic collision.” The crash was characterized as “major.”

Woods, 45, was the only person in the car.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. However, the Los Angeles Times reported that Woods was “traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle before crossing the center divider.”

The crash was apparently so serious that first responders had to use the “jaws of life” — an emergency rescue tool designed to pry apart and cut through heavy pieces of metal — to remove Woods from his car.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

Golfer’s Digest reported Woods sustained “multiple leg injuries” and was undergoing surgery following the crash.

The public information officer for Los Angeles County told CNN’s Ana Cabrera that Woods “suffered moderate to critical injuries.”

Tiger Woods suffered moderate to critical injuries after being pulled from his car in following a rollover crash in Rancho Palos Verdes, according to Los Angeles County PIO Henry Narvez. — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) February 23, 2021

NBC News retweeted photos of what looked like a horrific crash.

NBC LA over the scene where Tiger Woods crashed this morning in LA county … you can see heavy damage to the SUV #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/lT4KddIqOb — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) February 23, 2021

Reactions across social media included plenty of well-wishes from celebrities and fans alike.

Here is the intersection where the #TigerWoods crash allegedly happened. Just took this. More @latimes coverage to come https://t.co/OgdTnbdXuS pic.twitter.com/rJrxp0eGWR — Christina Schoellkopf (@CSchoellkopf) February 23, 2021

Woods was still in the process of rehabilitating himself and healing following back surgery last month before he got into the crash Tuesday. It was the fifth back surgery he’s had and his fourth microdiscectomy procedure.

In a news article published Monday, Woods suggested he was still not 100% following his most recent surgery.

“I’m feeling fine, I’m feeling fine,” Woods told the Washington Post while discussing his chances of playing in the upcoming Masters tournament. “A little bit stiff. I have one more MRI scheduled … and then I can start doing more activities. But still in the gym, still doing the mundane stuff that you have to do for rehab, you know, the little things before I can start gravitating toward something a little more.”

Woods was pictured smiling at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades on Sunday.

Jada Pinkett Smith on Tuesday tweeted photos of herself and Woods together at the Genesis Invitational.

Guess who I had the most awesome golf day with yesterdayyyyyy??? Yes! The magnificent @TigerWoods!!!! Yes … dreams come true✨I can’t wait for you to see my golf journey with Tiger. Stay tuned!@GOLFTV @GolfDigest pic.twitter.com/R3OimGdQfW — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) February 23, 2021

The news of Woods’ car crash Tuesday harkened back to some of the other past issues he’s had behind the wheel.

Back in 2017, Woods was arrested on the suspicion of driving under the influence.

In that instance, Woods said he’d been self-medicating for his back pain and insomnia and admitted he took a cocktail of drugs for pain and anxiety “without medical assistance.” They included, according to the toxicology report, ” hydrocodone and hydromorphone, two opioid pain medications; alprazolam, prescribed for anxiety and panic disorders; zolpidem, a sedative prescribed for insomnia; and metabolites of alprazolam and of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.”

Woods was also notoriously involved in a different single-car crash back in 2009 at his home in Florida. In that instance, he admitted to being under the influence of prescription sleep medication.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

