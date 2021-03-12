George Floyd’s Family To Receive Historic Settlement In Wrongful Death Civil Suit

Minneapolis City Council members approved the largest police settlement in the city’s history on Friday for the family of George Floyd.

The city will pay Floyd’s family $27 million after Floyd’s harrowing death went viral in May 2020, KARE 11 reports. The moment marked a turning point in the Black Lives Matter Movement where former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes as he cried out “I can’t breathe.”

Council members unanimously voted to reach the decision during a closed session, capping the the end of the first week of the Chauvin trial where six jury members have been empaneled. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and a newly added charge of third-degree murder in the case. Opening arguments are expected to begin on March 29.

“This part of our tragic journey to justice for my brother George is resolved,” said Floyd’s sister Bridget in a statement obtained by the Star Tribune.

“Our family suffered an irreplaceable loss May 25 when George’s life was senselessly taken by a Minneapolis police officer. While we will never get our beloved George back, we will continue to work tirelessly to make this world a better, and safer, place for all.”

Lawyers for Floyd’s family responded to the decision with optimism that justice will begin to prevail. Family members enlisted civil rights attorney Ben Crump and filed a civil suit against the city in July 2020, two months after Floyd’s death.