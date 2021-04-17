Serena Williams Inks Television Production Deal With Amazon Studios

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Tennis powerhouse Serena Williams is continuing to expand her repertoire beyond the realm of sports and her next venture will be focused on bringing diverse narratives to the silver screen. According to Deadline, the Compton native inked a production deal with Amazon Studios.

Under the first-look production pact with the television and film company, Williams will develop an array of scripted and unscripted programming for Amazon Prime Video. One of the first projects on the slate is a docuseries that will delve into the different facets of her life; both on and off the tennis court. The series, which is in development, will be executive produced by Williams, Tony Pastor, Patrick Mouratoglou and Stuart Cabb. It’s a collaborative project being led by Amazon Studios, Plum Pictures and Goalhanger Films.

Williams says she is looking forward to joining forces with Amazon to share impactful and inspiring stories with a global audience. “I’m very excited to be partnering with Amazon Studios – they are developing some of the most inspiring and important content for a global audience,” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “I have a lot of stories I’m eager to tell, including a continuation of my own, and I look forward to sharing those with the world.” Jennifer Salke, who serves as Head of Amazon Studios, says she is excited to partner with Williams to develop unique and powerful content. “Serena has transformed her sport and become one of the most inspiring athletes, entrepreneurs and women of her generation, admired not only for her unmatched prowess on the court but for her dedication to advocacy as well,” she said.

The production deal is one of a few partnerships that Amazon Studios has cultivated in an effort to bring narratives about underrepresented groups to the forefront. Last year, songstress Lizzo signed a first-look deal with the company. In 2019, Amazon Studios teamed up with Howard University for the creation of a program designed to open pathways for students of color pursuing careers in film and television.

SEE ALSO:

Lizzo Lands Television Production Deal With Amazon Studios

Issa Rae Teams Up With LIFEWTR To Amplify The Artistry Of Diverse Creatives