Urban One Honors ‘Hometown Shero’ Renee Mahaffey Harris Has Made Health Equity Her Goal

This year’s Urban One Honors is celebrating women leading change in our communities and recognizing “Hometown Sheroes” like Renee Mahaffey Harris, an advocate for the underserved and marginalized populations in the greater Cincinnati area.

The president and CEO of The Center for Closing the Health Gap leads the efforts to eliminate racial and ethnic health disparities through advocacy, education, and community outreach.

“This pandemic has made the health disparities among Black and Brown communities more apparent than ever,” Harris said. “Every day, I am striving to change this reality.”

Urban One Honors Hometown Sheroes is sponsored by Verizon.

Watch an encore presentation of Urban One Honors on TV One as well as its sister station CLEO TV. Check local listings for days and times. For more information on the broadcast special, visit www.UrbanOneHonors.com.

