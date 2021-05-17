Urban One Honors: Verizon Salutes ‘Hometown Sheroes’ Who Are Leading Change In Black Communities

Sponsored by Verizon, this year’s Urban One Honors is recognizing “Women Leading the Change” in Black communities across the country.

These “Hometown Sheroes” like Tiffany D. Green — the first female fire chief in Maryland’s Prince George’s County – and Renee Mahaffey Harris — an advocate for the underserved and marginalized populations in the greater Cincinnati area – are making an impact in uplifting their communities and leading the change in society and culture.

The notable work done by these women and the Urban One Honor honorees has inspired gratitude at Verizon.

Urban One Honors Hometown Sheroes is sponsored by Verizon.

Watch an encore presentation of Urban One Honors on TV One as well as its sister station CLEO TV. Check local listings for days and times. For more information on the broadcast special, visit www.UrbanOneHonors.com.

Also On NewsOne: