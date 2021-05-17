Urban One Honors ‘Hometown Shero’ Fire Chief Tiffany D. Green Wants To Be A Light For Young Women

It’s no surprise that the first female fire chief in Maryland’s Prince George’s County is being acknowledged during the 2021 Urban One Honors as a “Hometown Shero”. The theme of this year’s show is “Women Leading the Change” and highlights the extraordinary contributions of women that have led to impactful change within the Black community like Chief Tiffany D. Green.

She and her decades of experience working her way up the ranks of the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department make her more than an eligible candidate for the distinction.

Green had some words of advice to others who may look to her for inspiration: “In the moment, you’re not focused on making history, you’re just showing up and doing your absolute best each day,” Green said. “History will write itself.”

