Jay-Z Reportedly On Shortlist Of Potential Buyers For The Denver Broncos

Black ownership in the NFL has been an ongoing conversation in the sports industry for some time now, and one name that constantly gets mentioned as the one to make it a reality is none other than Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter.

However, it looks like Hov may be closer to achieving what many thought would never happen after new reports put him on a very small list of top contenders to purchase the Denver Broncos franchise.

According to Front Office Sports, market value for the Denver Broncos could create the biggest franchise sale in U.S. sports history when the franchise becomes available to purchase in 2022. Ownership of the Broncos has been in limbo of sorts ever since previous proprietor Pat Bowlen died in June 2019. The team has been in the ownership of his family since then, however domestic legal disputes and the hefty purchase price, levied at an estimated $4 billion, leads NFL sources to believe a sale is expected to occur.

Learn more on Jay-Z’s involvement in the potential purchase of the Denver Broncos below, via FOS:

“Sources tell FOS that two names keep popping up as potential new owners:

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos: A rep for the world’s richest man previously held talks for a 40% stake in the Washington Football Team. A source with knowledge of the situation told FOS that Bezos remains interested in NFL ownership.

Rapper-turned-mogul Jay-Z: Hip-hop’s first billionaire would need partners to purchase the Broncos. Forbes estimated his net worth at around $1.4 billion after the sale of champagne brand Armand de Brignac — he owned 50% when it was acquired by LVMH for $650 million in March.

Sports attorney Richard Roth said there will be no shortage of suitors because NFL ownership is ‘definitely a status symbol’ for the super-rich and because of how quickly franchises can significantly increase in value.”

While $4 billion is a far cry from the $78 million that Bowlen originally dropped on the team when he bought it in 1984, it isn’t impossible for the hip-hop mogul to ban together with other heavyweights in his industry to do the impossible and touch the untouchable as he once rapped on “Hovi Baby” off his 2002 album The Blueprint²: The Gift & the Curse.

Do you see NFL ownership in Jay-Z’s future? Let us know your thoughts!

