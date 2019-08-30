Jay-Z Dragged To An ‘All About That Bass’ Hell For Including Meghan Trainor In NFL Partnership

Jay-Z is being slammed for the first glimpse in his partnership with the NFL, which includes T-shirts and pop star Meghan Trainor. Many people are asking questions.

The press release reads, “Today, the NFL and Roc Nation announced the launch of Inspire Change apparel and Songs of the Season as part of their new partnership. Inspire Change apparel, a new social enterprise model, will fund and support Inspire Change programs across the country.”

The release continues, “Proceeds from this venture will support organizations committed to the key priorities of Inspire Change: education and economic empowerment, police and community relations, and criminal justice reform. The Inspire Change apparel line, designed by artists, will be available later in the 2019 season.

The lineup is then introduced, “Meek Mill, Meghan Trainor and Rapsody will be the first Inspire Change advocates of the 2019 NFL Season and will perform a free concert at the NFL Kickoff Experience presented by EA SPORTS MADDEN NFL 20 in Chicago’s Grant Park on Thursday, September 5. Also performing will be Chicago-based DJ Pharris. A portion of both Meek Mill’s and Meghan Trainor’s performances will be featured in simulcast coverage of the 40-minute pregame show from Chicago.”

In case you missed it, the Brooklyn native met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and said we are beyond kneeling and it’s time for “actionable items.”

It is also being reported that the rapper will be part owner of an NFL team.

Carolinas Panther Safety Eric Reid, who is still kneeling, blasted Jay-Z, saying, “Jay-Z claimed to be a supporter of Colin, wore his jersey, told people not to perform at the Super Bowl because of the treatment the NFL did to Colin. And now he’s going to be a part owner … It’s kind of despicable.”

Eric Reid on news Jay-Z will be a part-owner. “Kind of despicable.” pic.twitter.com/6zDMdJIzwV — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 17, 2019

He also said, “He’s capitalized on this situation. Nobody to my knowledge talked about social justice before Colin started protesting. That was not a topic of the NFL off the field. For Jay-Z to come in and partner to address social justice, do it behind Colin’s back, get paid to do it … I don’t have words.”

Jay has also been slammed by Jemele Hill, Dr. Cornell W. Brooks, the former president of the NAACP, and many more. Many have accused the rapper of selling out, especially since he once wore his jersey and allegedly told Travis Scott not to perform at the Superbowl.

The latest news has gotten him more heat. See the reactions below.