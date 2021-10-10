Terrence Jenkins Teams Up With Maytag, Boys & Girls Club Of America To Combat Food Insecurity

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

From financial literacy programs to initiatives designed to empower HBCU students, entertainment maven Terrence Jenkins has continually used his platform to uplift marginalized communities and his latest social good project is centered on combatting food insecurity. He recently teamed up with the appliance brand Maytag and the Boys & Girls Club of America for an initiative rooted in fighting hunger among youth.

Through the effort—dubbed the Feel Good Fridge—Maytag will place community refrigerators stocked with fresh produce and other nutritious food options at Boys & Girls Club locations throughout the country. The initiative kicked off with 10 refrigerators in underserved neighborhoods and organizers are aiming to reach 30 by 2022. The Feel Good Fridge project will feed an estimated 130 Club kids daily.

Jenkins says the initiative will be instrumental in changing the narrative around food insecurity; a longstanding issue that affects nearly 14 million children across the nation. “I am very passionate about helping meet children’s needs for healthy food. So, working with Maytag for the opportunity to bring Feel Good Fridges to the Boys & Girls Clubs across the country was a no brainer to me,” he said in a statement. “As someone who personally knows the importance of having a local Boys & Girls Club, I am honored to help Club kids in underserved communities get access to healthy food.” Among the first locations to receive a Feel Good Fridge were Boys & Girls Clubs in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Los Angeles and New York.

This isn’t the first project Jenkins has led focused on fighting hunger. In March, the North Carolina A&T State University alum led an initiative, with Aladdin Campus Dining, to bring healthy food options to HBCU campuses.

