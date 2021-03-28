Terrence J Teams Up With Black-Owned Bank For HBCU Financial Literacy Initiative

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Actor and media maven Terrence Jenkins is on a mission to use financial literacy as a vessel to empower HBCU students. According to AfroTech, the New York native has joined forces with the Black-owned banking platform First Boulevard for an initiative designed to equip students at historically Black colleges and universities with the knowledge and resources needed to cultivate a solid foundation for financial success.

"With Project Tassels, helping 1,000 students get the degree they’ve earned will add an additional $1B to circulate within the Black community," @TerrenceJ said ✊🏾 https://t.co/NIhiNJG8OB — AfroTech (@AfroTech) March 26, 2021

Through the effort—dubbed Project Tassels—Terrence J and First Boulevard will launch a video series that covers an array of money management-related topics including budgeting, saving and credit scores. Jenkins and the financial institution are aiming to help 1,000 HBCU students take charge of their financial futures. The North Carolina A&T State University alum says he lacked money management knowledge while in college and early on in his career and that inspired him to use the lessons derived from his personal experiences and share them with students. “I wasn’t entirely knowledgeable about the importance of financial literacy while attending North Carolina A&T State University, or even at the beginning of my career,” he said. “Had I known then what I know now about wealth building, I would’ve taken small steps to better manage my finances sooner. With Project Tassels, helping 1,000 students get the degree they’ve earned will add an additional $1B to circulate within the Black community. It’s a great start, but to really change the game, I’m challenging other organizations to join us.”

Donald Hawkins, who serves as President and CEO of First Boulevard, says Project Tassels is part of the neobank’s larger mission to address systemic racism and build Black generational wealth. He added he is excited to team up with Jenkins for the effort. “Through his work with Project Tassels, Terrence J will help over 1,000 people gain a new lease on life and with a focus on financial education, he’ll also make a significant impact on HBCU students by providing modern-day financial tips to avoid the debt trap and reach their goals,” he said.

News about Project Tassels comes after Greenwood—a digital banking platform founded by rapper and activist Killer Mike that is centered on Black economic empowerment—secured $40 million in funding.

