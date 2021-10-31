Michelle Obama Will Guest Star In The Final Season Of ‘black-ish’

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

As many people are already in anguish over the hit HBO series “Insecure” recently entering its fifth and final season, it looks like the award-winning ABC family comedy “black-ish” will also be gearing up to air its final season soon.

But the show will be ending on a high note as it’s recently been revealed that former First Lady Michelle Obama will make a special guest appearance for one episode.

Confirmed by Lady O herself on Twitter last week, the cameo role is still under wraps in terms of whether she’ll play herself or a completely different character. However, it appears the entire ensemble cast will join Mrs. Obama, including Trace Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis, Katlyn Nichol and “grown-ish” spinoff star Yara Shahidi.

“I’ve long been a fan of @BlackishABC’s wit and all-around brilliance,” she tweeted in excitement of her guest-starring appearance. She followed up by adding, “it was such a thrill to join in for an episode. I can’t wait for you all to see it!”

Show creator Kenya Barris made the announcement earlier this year back in May, jumping on Instagram to confirm “black-ish” Season 8 would be the final one in the series by writing, “In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we’d hoped for – and to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!”

Although no release date has been confirmed yet, “black-ish” Season 8 is expected to return sometime in early 2022. See Michelle Obama’s tweet of excitement to be a guest star below:

See Also:

Tiffany Haddish And La La Anthony Set To Star In Tubi’s First Adult Animated Series

Historic Moves: Dawn Staley Becomes Highest-Paid Black Head Coach In Women’s Basketball

Master P Shares Thoughts On Gun Safety And Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Shooting

‘Black As Night’ Star Asjha Cooper Addresses Colorism in Hollywood: ‘Proximity To Whiteness Has Its Privileges.”

Michelle Obama Will Guest Star In The Final Season Of ‘black-ish’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com