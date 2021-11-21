Mississippi Teen Uses Make-A-Wish Opportunity To Feed The Homeless In His City

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

A Mississippi teen is living proof that you’re never too young to pay it forward and drive change in your community. After being diagnosed with a life-altering illness, 13-year-old Adeola “Abraham” Olagbegi led a Make-A-Wish project designed to combat food insecurity in his local neighborhood, CNN reported.

In 2020, Abraham was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder called aplastic anemia. The life-threatening condition—which has a diagnosis rate of nearly 2 out of every 1 million people each year in the United States—is a form of bone marrow failure that impacts the generation of new blood cells. According to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 80 percent of individuals under the age of 20 who are diagnosed have a five-year survival rate. After undergoing a successful bone marrow transplant, Abraham was granted with a Make-A-Wish opportunity. He made the decision to build upon the impactful work that he and his mom Miriam were doing to support the homeless population in his community and created Abraham’s Table; a project that feeds individuals in need on a monthly basis in the city of Jackson.

Abraham says he wants to use his journey and project to empower individuals and show them that it’s possible to overcome odds. “I am a person of hope, so when you come against a big mountain, you have to remember you have a big God,” he said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “It was always a good thing to do, and that’s what I grew up doing that. So, I go back to my roots to do what I was taught to do.” Through Abraham’s Table, the youngster has fed hundreds of individuals who are experiencing homelessness. He aspires to transform his project into a nonprofit organization so that he can continue to lead other impactful efforts.

Projects like Abraham’s Table are needed, especially in Mississippi as it’s one of the most food-insecure states in the country.

