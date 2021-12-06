The CW Greenlights Docuseries About Prairie View A&M University’s Marching Storm

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

One of the most entertaining things about going to an HBCU or simply attending a sporting event at historically Black colleges and universities is the energy from the marching band on the sideline and especially during halftime.

Few can come close to comparing to the Prairie View A&M University Marching Storm. Soon the world will see exactly why The CW has greenlit an eight-episode docuseries exploring the many lives of the Marching Storm, forming what ESPN’s The Undefeated ranked as the top HBCU Division I band.

As Deadline reports, the series will be simply titled “March” and debut on Monday, January 24 at 8-9 pm ET/PT. The show will then move to Sunday nights after the network’s reigning HBCU-centered drama “All American” returns to close out its fourth season.

A spinoff “All American: Homecoming” will also debut. Much like the football-focused “All American,” the theme of “Homecoming” will be a sports drama that dives into tennis and baseball within the setting of an HBCU.

Getting back to “March,” take a look below at the official synopsis to get an idea of what you can expect from the upcoming docuseries via Deadline:

“‘March’ showcases the dedicated and energetic group of college students at Prairie View A&M University—from drum majors and dancers to the flag team and all the section players—as they navigate performing in one of the most prestigious HBCU marching bands along with tackling a rigorous academic schedule and maintaining a high-grade point average. The series chronicles their pressure-filled journey to become the highest-ranked HBCU band in the land, including electrifying performances at homecoming, Texas A&M and Southern University. As ‘March’ shares the personal and unique stories of individual members and staff of the over 300-person marching band, it also explores the legacy and culture of Prairie View A&M and highlights how the Marching Storm band is an integral part of that rich history.”

“March” will be executive produced by Cheryl Horner McDonough, Jamail Shelton, Shari Scorca and Marcel Fuentes. Check out the Prairie View A&M University Marching Storm in action below to see just why the band gets the love they so rightfully deserve.

