HBCU Love: Top College Football Recruit Travis Hunter Chooses Jackson State University In Dramatic Fashion

The nation’s number one college football prospect in the Class of 2022 has decided to attend Jackson State University and play football for the Tigers next fall.

Travis Hunter announced on Wednesday that he switched his commitment from blue blood powerhouse Florida State University to sign with the current SWAC Champions and attend the historically Black university (HBCU).

Hunter is one of the best athletes in the class of 2022 and has superstar-level talent as a defensive back.

He made the surprise announcement in one of the most dramatic signing day celebrations that we’ve seen in a long time.

Sports Illustrated and 247sports have Hunter ranked as the number one overall prospect in this upcoming class. ESPN has Hunter ranked as the number 2 prospect.

This win for Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders is gigantic for not only the program in Jackson, Mississippi but also for all of HBCU athletics.

The 6-1, 165 pound standout from Collins Hill High School in Georgia is looking to be a catalyst to a movement of top athletes deciding to go to HBCUs.

“Florida State has always been a beacon for me. I grew up down there, that’s where my roots are, and I never doubted that I would play for the Seminoles,” Hunter wrote in a social media post. “It’s a dream that is hard to let go of, but sometimes we are called to step into a bigger future than the one we imagined for ourselves. For me, that future is at Jackson State University.”

HBCUs have produced football legends such as Jerry Rice, Doug Williams and Jackson State’s very own Walter Payton, to name a few. Hunter will look to join that group of HBCU legends and be a ultimately part of the current group of HBCU NFL standouts led by Colts’ linebacker Darius Leonard.

“Historically Black Colleges and Universities have a rich history in football,” Hunter wrote in the post. “I want to be part of that history, and more, I want to be part of that future. I am making this decision so that I can light the way for others to follow, make it a little easier for the next player to recognize that HBCUs may be everything you want and more.”

