Astroworld Aftermath: How Much Money Could Travis Scott Potentially Lose in 2022?

Before Travis Scott’s Astroworld Music Festival tragedy on Nov. 5, 2021, the rapper was slowly becoming one of corporate America’s most popular collaborators.

Some of the biggest brands in the world were throwing massive checks his way to help market and brand their products.

Travis had created sponsorships with brands like Nike, Dior, Epic Games, Playstation, and so many more, but the tragic deaths and injuries during his show have compelled many of his sponsors to rethink their continuing relationship with the rapper, and Travis could be losing huge portions of his earning during 2022.

Immediately after the tragic innocent Nike delayed the release of Scott’s Nike Air Max 1 collab, but the sneaker did end up on reseller apps. They have not announced any new collaborations with Travis in 2022. According to Sneaker Freaker, the Houston rapper could lose around $10 million without the Nike deal.

In December, Anheuser-Busch announced that they had discontinued Travis Scott’s CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer. The seltzer debuted in March and was an instant success, completely selling out in their first week of sales. But the company has decided to go in a different direction moving forward and even though we don’t know exactly how much they were paying Scott, we do know that it was a hefty amount.

Travis and Mcdonald’s could also be parting ways in 2022. The “Travis Scott Meal” was an instant success for the fast-food chain in 2020. It garnished Scott almost $20 million, and even though the collar ended that same year, many fans wanted to see it return. After the Astroworld tragedy, this collaboration could be gone forever.

Dior is the latest company to cut ties with the “Sicko Mode” rapper. The company recently released a statement stating the company

has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection.

But it’s not just the loss of endorsement money that could set Travis back in 2022. He also must deal with the massive lawsuits which have been flooding in since the Astroworld tragedy. Numerous multimillion-dollar lawsuits have been filed against Travis as well we Live Nation.

According to Billboard, attorneys on both sides have agreed to combine all 275 current lawsuits into one single case. There are over 1,250 plaintiffs with more cases that could still be added. Travis and Drake have also been named in a $750 million lawsuit that’s also connected to the Astroworld tragedy. Travis could see up to $3 billion in lawsuits.

During an interview with The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God, Travis expressed his innocence claiming that he had no idea that crowd-goers were being trampled during his performance.

“Anytime I saw a distressed fan in need that he made sure to call out to stage security for help,” said Scott. “Anytime I could see anything like that, I did,” Scott said. “I stopped it a couple of times to just make sure everybody was OK.”

There is no way to know how much money Travis will loss in 2022 from the Astroworld tragedy, but one thing is for sure, he’s gonna have one tough climb to get back to the amount of money he once made.

