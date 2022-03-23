GOP Senator Claims He ‘Misunderstood’ Interracial Marriage Question After Suggesting It Should Be Illegal

How easy is it to confuse a Republican to the point where they accidentally admit they’re racist? Well, apparently, for some members of the GOP, it’s as simple as asking them a direct question—one that forces them to either admit they’re racist or admit they don’t have the grasp on English words they think they do.
As Politico reported, Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) said during a Tuesday press conference that the U.S. Supreme Court had legalized federal policies that should be left to states to decide. Now, conservative politicians have been all about state power and state rights since Caucasian hallelujah. Not long ago, Republicans were dying on the hill that LGBT rights should be left to the states. They’ve also spent generations being loud and demonstrably wrong in whitesplaining that the issue of state’s rights, not slavery, was the cause of the Civil War.
You can always tell when white people no nothing about being part of a marginalized demographic, because only they would fail to see the harm in trivializing human rights by saying, “Eh, let the states decide.”
So naturally, after Braun made his remarks, a reporter questioned him on whether his stance on things being left to the state applied to racial discrimination practices.
From Politico:
And when a reporter asked him if that applied to Loving v. Virginia, a landmark 1967 decision from the high court that legalized interracial marriage nationally, Braun agreed.
When the Indiana reporter followed up, asking, “you would be okay with the Supreme Court leaving the issue of interracial marriage to the states?” Braun replied, “yes.”
Now, right-wingers are going to argue that Braun was hit with a “gotcha question,” but the fact is, it isn’t a “gotcha question” just because the question “gotcha.” Maybe Braun doesn’t know every piece of case law ever established off the top of his head. Maybe he wasn’t immediately familiar with Loving v. Virginia. But, in the end, he was asked a simple and direct question: “You would be okay with the Supreme Court leaving the issue of interracial marriage to the states?” And he said “yes.”
Then later he essentially said, “Nah that’s not what I meant. I was just confused.”
“I misunderstood that question,” Braun told Politico. “He listed a bunch of cases and so we had to get out a statement to counter that immediately. Completely misunderstood when he asked it…We were talking about the underlying case [of Roe v. Wade] and then he listed a bunch of other stuff. And that one was in there, didn’t even realize it.”
Look, if someone started listing a bunch of comic book stories that they loved and included comics I was unfamiliar with and just kept rambling to the point where I couldn’t keep up with the discussion, but then after all that, that person asked me, “So, are you Batman?”—my immediate response would be, “What? No. Bruh, what the hell are we talking about?”
Braun’s response was basically, “Yes, yes I am white supremacist Batman.”
Anyway, Braun’s office later released a statement further clarifying that the senator doesn’t condone racism.
“Let me be clear on that issue,” the statement read. “There is no question the Constitution prohibits discrimination of any kind based on race, that is not something that is even up for debate, and I condemn racism in any form, at all levels, and by any states, entities, or individuals.”
Thing is, we were already “clear on that issue.” Because the question Braun was asked was clear.
Republicans sure do need a lot of clear clarity to clear up the unclearness when it comes to their stances on racism, don’t they?
