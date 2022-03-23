GOP Senator Claims He ‘Misunderstood’ Interracial Marriage Question After Suggesting It Should Be Illegal

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

How easy is it to confuse a Republican to the point where they accidentally admit they’re racist? Well, apparently, for some members of the GOP, it’s as simple as asking them a direct question—one that forces them to either admit they’re racist or admit they don’t have the grasp on English words they think they do.

As Politico reported, Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) said during a Tuesday press conference that the U.S. Supreme Court had legalized federal policies that should be left to states to decide. Now, conservative politicians have been all about state power and state rights since Caucasian hallelujah. Not long ago, Republicans were dying on the hill that LGBT rights should be left to the states. They’ve also spent generations being loud and demonstrably wrong in whitesplaining that the issue of state’s rights, not slavery, was the cause of the Civil War.

You can always tell when white people no nothing about being part of a marginalized demographic, because only they would fail to see the harm in trivializing human rights by saying, “Eh, let the states decide.”

So naturally, after Braun made his remarks, a reporter questioned him on whether his stance on things being left to the state applied to racial discrimination practices.

From Politico:

And when a reporter asked him if that applied to Loving v. Virginia, a landmark 1967 decision from the high court that legalized interracial marriage nationally, Braun agreed.