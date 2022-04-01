Jada Davis Becomes First Black Winner Of Miss Milwaukee Competition

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

On March 19, Jada Davis made history after she was crowned “Miss Milwaukee.” The bustling law student and business owner became the first Black woman in the state to be honored with the prestigious title.

“It was an incredible moment,” Davis shared of the big accolade to Wisconsin’s Afternoon News. “To have a piece of history be a part of my life, during Women’s History Month, is one of the most special things about this experience,” she added.

Due to the pandemic, the state held its first virtual Miss Milwaukee Competition. Davis competed against eight other beautiful contenders for the title. According to Fox 6, the 23-year-old was awarded a $700 scholarship and earned an additional $100 upon winning “the top talent award.” Davis performed a contemporary dance piece to a spoken word poem called “Dear Black Girl” by Candice Nicholas. Now, Davis is preparing to advance to the Miss Wisconsin Competition in Oshkosh in June, which is a state preliminary to the Miss America Competition

The Magna Cum Laude graduate of UW-Green Bay is well known among community members in Milwaukee, working hard as a law clerk. The former Boys & Girls Club dance instructor has volunteered with several organizations including the Milwaukee Justice Center, Marquette Volunteer Law Clinic, YWCA, Black Youth Alliance, and Unity Gospel House of Prayer. Currently, Davis attends the Marquette University Law School, where she’s working to fulfill her dream of becoming an entertainment lawyer. Davis has dubbed herself “The Dancing Lawyer,” a sweet poke at her passion for the arts and law.

“During her year of service as Miss Milwaukee, Davis will make appearances throughout the community and promote her personal social impact initiative – “What’s Wrong With Being Confident?”— which is focused on building self-confidence and positive body image among youth,” Miss Wisconsin Organization said in a statement, according to TMJ4 News. “She will continue her work to bridge the gap between generations to create a space for people to share their own confidence-building experiences,” the organization added.

The talented young woman shared more about her future plans to TMJ4 News, telling the publication:

“Essentially I want to bring different generations together and have conversations about how we can build our confidence.”

Davis added that she hoped her big win will be a source of inspiration for young girls.

