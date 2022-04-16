Entertainment Mogul Ludacris To Be Bestowed With Honorary Degree From Georgia State University

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Georgia State University will celebrate Mogul and music artist Ludacris for his innovative contributions to the entertainment industry. The institution announced the Grammy award-winning rapper—whose real name is Christopher Bridges—will be bestowed with an honorary degree.

For Bridges—who has deep ties to Georgia State—being honored by the university is exemplary of life coming full circle. Before launching his career in the music industry and inking a deal with Def Jam Records, he took courses at the school. In 2019, he served as an artist-in-residence for the university’s Creative Media Industries Institute, where he mentored scholars who aspired to chart entrepreneurial paths in film and music. He also supported the institution’s College of Law by helping cultivate and curate an entertainment law-focused course that explored the legal journeys of serial entrepreneurs like Kandi Burruss and Steve Harvey.

Bridges will fittingly receive a Bachelor of Science in Music Management. He says the milestone is a dream realized. “This is a dream come true for me,” he shared in a statement. “Georgia State helped me get my start, and I am so honored and excited to share this milestone with the world.”

M. Brian Blake, who serves as the president of Georgia State University, added Bridges has “gone on to become a cultural and philanthropic icon, representing Atlanta and giving back in many ways.” Georgia State scholars have “benefited from learning from his career.” Bridges will receive the honor at the university’s commencement ceremony on May 4.

He joins a list of Black visionaries in entertainment who have been awarded honorary degrees, including mega-producer and philanthropist Pharrell Williams, who was honored by Norfolk State University, actress Angela Bassett who received one from Morehouse College and rapstress and producer Missy Elliott who holds an honorary degree from the Berklee College of Music.

