How Much Money Do YouTubers Really Make? Kevin Samuels’ Death Prompts Questions

Questions are still looming about the death of controversial YouTuber Kevin Samuels. Multiple reports have claimed that 32-year-old Ortensia Alcantara was with the polarizing relationship guru at his Atlanta apartment during his final moments. TMZ obtained the 911 call from Thursday’s tragic incident, where the young woman could be heard struggling to administer CPR on Samuels after he turned blue in the face following chest pains.

“I just need to give him CPR,” said Alcantara, who identified herself as a nurse. “Yes! [I need an ambulance] It’s Kevin-f*cking-Samuels.”

Further along in the chilling recording, Alcantara pled with Samuels to stay conscious as she frantically urged the dispatcher to send medical help and a defibrillator.

“Come on Kevin, you got this, just try to breathe,” she cried. “Come on, think about your mom. Think about your daughter.”

Sadly, EMS officials arrived to find Samuels passed out on the floor of his apartment. The 57-year-old social media personality was rushed to Piedmont Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Alcantara reportedly spent the night at Samuels’s house before his death but it’s unclear what her relationship was with the star.

Was Kevin Samuels really a high-value man?

Naturally, social media lit up with commentary following the news. Some gloated about the critical dating advice coach’s untimely demise, while others expressed sympathy and heartache. Some people wondered if Samuels really lived the “high value” lifestyle he preached as the publication Dirt revealed that the life coach allegedly lived in a relatively affordable luxury rental apartment in Buckhead. Was he really raking in the salary of a high-value man?

Social media personalities have been known to pull in millions on YouTube and Instagram from their subscribers and Samuels had tons of fans who would tune in to watch his misogynistic and toxic streams daily, many of them aimed at tearing down the self-confidence of Black women. Samuels garnered over 1.2 million followers on Instagram and 1.45 million subscribers on YouTube. Over the last year, his YouTube page has exploded because of his cringe interviews with Black women, criticizing their dress size and publically embarrassing them while discussing topics like “Modern Women Are Average at Best” and “Women Should Let Men Use Them.”

So, how much money did Samuels actually make from bad-mouthing Black women? The numbers aren’t completely certain, but we can take a few guesses based on the available stats of YouTubers and their potential income revenue.

How much does a YouTuber with 1 million subscribers make?