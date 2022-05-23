Dave Chappelle Attacker Isaiah Lee Says Anti-LGBTQ Jokes Motivated On-Stage Violence

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Isaiah Lee, the man accused of attacking Dave Chappelle during a set at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, appears to be speaking out about why he did what he did and his reasoning is apparently just what many in the comedy community fear—he was upset about Dave’s jokes.

“I identify as bisexual…and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering,” Lee told the New York Post from LA’s Twin Towers Correctional Facility. “I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect.”

“I’m also a single dad and my son is 5,” he continued. “It’s a struggle and I wanted Dave Chappelle to know it’s not a joke.”

If nothing else, Lee is an interesting guy. Earlier this month, we reported that the 23-year-old is an aspiring rapper who goes by NoName_Trapper on social media and that he recorded a song called “Maga My N***a” in support of Donald Trump.

So Lee appears to be a supporter of Trump and, by extension, the Republican party, which shows its anti-LGBTQ mentality, not through jokes on a stage, but through actual legislation. That’s like trying to tackle an anti-gun regulation advocate while wearing an “NRA 4 Life” t-shirt.

That being said, it is my opinion that Dave’s “I’ll tell trans jokes if I want” shtick has gotten tired and, at times, he does appear to be milking that controversy for all its worth and antagonizing a marginalized community that just wants to be left the hell alone.

It’s also worth mentioning that Lee told the post that his breaking point came when Chappelle made a joke about pedophilia, which Lee said triggered memories of him being molested when he was a teenager, so it isn’t all about Dave’s anti-LGBTQ jokes after all.

Still, none of this justifies running up on stage to attack Chappelle, and it’s worth noting that Lee has recently been charged with attempted murder charges in a separate incident in which he’s accused of stabbing his roommate. So, all we really know about Lee is he has a lot going on—enough to make it hard to determine what his true motives are in anything he’s done and allegedly done.

