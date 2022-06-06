Kelvin Beachum, Arizona Cardinals Donate 200,000 Meals To The United Food Bank

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

NFL player Kelvin Beachum is tapping into the power of philanthropy to provide resources for communities in need. The Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle teamed up with the supermarket chain Safeway—and its parent company Albertsons—to donate meals to underserved families in the city of Mesa.

Like many states, Arizona has bared the brunt of food insecurity. Feeding America reported that 1 in 8 people in the state face hunger, and 1 in 6 children reside in food-insecure households. Aware of the ever-growing issue, Beachum was determined to lead a project to provide relief.

He recently helped donate 200,000 meals to the United Food Bank during a community service event. His teammates, D.J. Humphries, Joe Walker, Eric Smith, Dennis Gardeck, Koda Martin, Antoine Wesley and Markus Golden, joined him in presenting a $40,000 check to the food assistance-focused nonprofit.

This isn’t the first time Beachum has collaborated with the United Food Bank to drive impact. Last year, he visited the organization’s Mesa location to pack emergency food kits for the city’s elderly population, children and other vulnerable communities.

Food insecurity isn’t the only social issue Beachum has used his platform to spread awareness about. He’s led efforts centered on bringing STEAM education programs to underserved communities and providing support for individuals who have experienced domestic violence.

“The reason why ending hunger and providing solutions for food insecurity is so important to me is because I was one of the ones that needed a place like this,” Beachum shared in a statement. “A place to be able to have meals. I was a part of the W.I.C (women, infants and children) program. I realized some of the issues and needs of the young people. I am a huge proponent of food banks and making sure that there are policies in place so that young people, especially our children have access to not only food but healthy food.”

