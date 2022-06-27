The Best Moments From The 2022 BET Awards [VIDEO]

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been an interesting month in Black entertainment. From last week’s Verzuz event to the 2022 BET Awards, last night, our favorite artists have been giving us lots of material to talk about. From Caresha’s “Go Papi’ sign to Diddy thanking his now married with children ex-girlfriend Cassie for her support during the darkest time of his life, here are the standout BET Awards moments.

Yung Miami’s ‘Go Papi’ Sign

The all-star tribute to Lifetime Achievement Award honoree Diddy kicked off with a bad Boy bang. Former Uptown Records artist Jodeci kicked off the medley of performances, followed by Mary J. Blige singing I’m Going Down. One of the most exciting moments occurred when Shyne, estranged Bad Boy rapper, made an appearance to perform his hit single Bad Boyz in a suit and hard bottom shoes. Diddy’s family, friends, and boo Yung Miami cheered from the audience. At one point, Caresha proudly waved a red sign to match her red gown, that read “Go Papi.” It was cute until Diddy saved the end of his acceptance speech to thank his ex-girlfriend Cassie for supporting him during the dark times in his life. #BlackTwitter erupted with commentary, to which Caresha responded to personality Jesse Woo, tweeting “Girl please!” Real bad.

Lil Kim Trends After All About The Benjamins Performance

We all waited with bated breath for Lil Kim to rise from the floor a la the 2015 BET Awards, or emerge from some part of the stage to perform her iconic verse on All About The Benjamins. Unfortunately, it seemed like Kim missed her queue and when she emerged, she hit her viral dance move but missed her lyrics. She eventually caught up toward the end of the verse, striking a shooting pose. Kim is still trending, less about her performance and more about her body, but no Lil Kim slander will be tolerated so…moving on.

Mariah Carey Makes An Appearance

Latto was already killing her BET Awards performance of It’s Givin and Big Energy when she pulled off the biggest cameo of the night, bringing out Mariah Carey to hit her legendary Fantasy high notes. Mimi stole the show in a sultry black Dolce & Gabbana and elusive chanteuse splendor.

Ray J Eats A Cup Of Noodles

Perhaps Ray J should have drank this hot blend before his Verzuz performance, but I digress. The One Wish singer enjoyed a snack from the BET Awards audience that left his wife Princess Love wanting a couple of bites.

Jack Harlow Brings Out Brandy

Jack Harlow used his BET performance to celebrate Brandy after a viral verbal sparring between the two following Harlow’s revelation that he didn’t know she was related to Ray J. Not only did Harlow bring out Brandy to drop bars, but he also brought out Lil Wayne for the culture.

Kanye West’s Masked Appearance

‘Ye made a surprise appearance to introduce Diddy at the 2022 BET Awards, but quickly became the topic of discussion wearing a full face mask with sunglasses and a baseball cap. It was clearly hard for ‘Ye to breathe but he managed to deliver a genuine speech about Diddy being his favorite artist and inspiring a generation. He even made a joke about Diddy influencing his decision to be with Kim.

“I go to him for advice to this day,” Kanye revealed. “He inspires so many of my choices. So many of my life choices. My wife choices. And here we are, thanks for that Puff.”

Welp. At least he showed up.

