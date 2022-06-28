‘Freddie Gray On Video’: Black Man Left Paralyzed After New Haven Police Van Transport

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Three police officers in New Haven, Connecticut, have been placed on paid leave while Connecticut State Police investigate an incident that sounds eerily similar to that of Freddie Gray.

On Juneteenth, 36-year-old Black man Richard “Randy” Cox was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm and he was being transported in a police van to New Haven Police Headquarters for booking—but he never made it there. Instead, he ended up paralyzed from the chest down, and now his family and legal team, which includes civil attorney Ben Crump, are speaking out.

According to Fox 61, while Cox was being transported in a van that had no seatbelts, the officer driving the vehicle stopped abruptly to avoid a crash causing Cox to slide head-first into the van’s back wall. Instead of stopping immediately to render aid to the injured man, the officer reportedly kept driving for several minutes while Cox begged him to stop. Eventually, the driver, identified as officer Oscar Diaz, did pull over and call for an ambulance.

From Fox 61:

When the van arrived, officers decided to drag Cox from the van rather than wait for the ambulance to arrive.

“From what I’ve been informed of by the family Richard is fighting for his life,” said Devin Avshalom-Smith, a member of the New Haven Board of Alders and friend of Cox and his family. “He’s hanging in there. He’s undergone a number of surgeries.”