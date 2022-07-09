Sandra Douglass Morgan Becomes First Black Woman Team President In NFL’s 102-Year History

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

From the MLB to the NFL, Black women are taking their talents to the front office and changing the face of sports leadership. Among the collective of women trailblazing barrier-breaking paths is Sandra Douglass Morgan who will serve as team president of the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL reported.

Morgan’s appointment is historic as she will become the first Black woman in the NFL’s 102-year history to sit at the helm of one of its football franchises. Morgan, who hails from Las Vegas, has led a career outfitted with pioneering milestones. She was the first person of color to become chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board and made history as the state of Nevada’s first African-American City Attorney. She’s also held senior roles at AT&T and MGM Mirage.

Morgan expressed excitement about stepping into the role and hopes her appointment inspires other women and girls to boldly pursue their career aspirations, even if it’s in a space where they don’t often see themselves represented. “I have been the first in other positions that I’ve held, whether it be city attorney or the Gaming Control Board. I definitely never want to be the last, and I want to get to a point obviously where there is no more first,” she shared in a statement. “But as I kind of mentioned in my comments, the impact that this has is not lost on me. I definitely would tip my hat to all of the prior women that were leaders and visionaries, and if I could be an inspiration or help or open doors for any other woman and girl out there, then that’s an incredible accomplishment for me.”

Morgan’s milestone comes two years after former Arizona Cardinals player Jason Wright became the NFL’s first Black team president when he joined the Washington Commanders franchise. Although Morgan’s appointment will push the diversity needle forward, there remains a need for more representation in NFL leadership.

