Tabitha Brown To Host Food Network’s First Vegan-Inspired Competitive Cooking Show

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Actress and entrepreneur Tabitha Brown has used her platform as a lens into veganism, and her latest project is centered on celebrating the vibrant diversity of plant-based dishes. According to VegNews, Brown has been tapped to host the Food Network’s first-ever competitive vegan cooking show.

The series—dubbed “It’s CompliPlated”—will feature a collective of four chefs who will tap into the power of culinary innovation to create unique dishes for a rotating group of judges with dietary restrictions. They will be tasked with putting their own vegan twist on dishes inspired by Southern cuisine, international cultural staples and other creative challenges.

Brown says the show’s concept truly resonated with her as she became more innovative in the kitchen after transitioning into a plant-based lifestyle.

News about the Food Network show comes a year after Brown announced she has a cookbook in the works. The book, titled Cooking from the Spirit, is slated to be released in October. Brown is also the co-owner of a Los Angeles-based vegan restaurant dubbed Kale My Name.

“It’s CompliPlated” will make its debut on August 11.

“Becoming vegan changed my life and the way I cook—and I know folks can relate to the daily challenge of making the whole family happy with one meal, so we decided to make a game of it,” she shared in a statement, according to the news outlet. “These chefs cook from the heart and their food is mind-blowing—viewers are sure to have a blast and be inspired for their next family dinner.”

Jane Latman, who serves as president of Home & Food Content and Streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery, added “Tabitha Brown’s energy, sense of humor and real-life journey to becoming vegan make her the perfect host to take us on this adventure.”

SEE ALSO:

Tabitha Brown To Launch ‘Tab Time’ Children’s Series

Jay-Z, Chris Paul Invest In Black-Owned Vegan Food Brand