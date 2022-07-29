Framing Monkeypox As A ‘Gay Issue’ Ignores Growing Global Public Health Emergency: Check Out Tips To Stay Safe

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

This is serious monkey business. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox a global public health emergency, and not just for the LGBTQ+ community. Monkeypox is detrimental to us all. Head inside to check out some preventative tips to keep you safe.

The number of confirmed cases of monkeypox, a virus related to smallpox generally limited to Africa, is growing in Europe and North America. As of Friday July 29, there were over 5,189 reported cases in the U.S.

The recent outbreak prompted the WHO to declare a global health emergency last Saturday. Monkeypox is said to be less deadly than smallpox, lasting for two to four weeks. Symptoms can appear anywhere from five to 21 days after the infection.

Health professionals across the world stress that the risk to the general population is far lower than what we have faced with coronavirus. However, they warn citizens that it is important to know how monkeypox spreads and what you may do to protect yourself from infection.

One of the common misconceptions most people are sharing online is that monkeypox is spread solely as a sexually transmitted infection (STI), which is far from the truth. The discourse has caused many people to assume that the infection is spreading amongst the LGBTQ+ communities, which is also false.

Knee-jerk reaction in communications about monkeypox have drawn some parallels to the early days of the AIDS epidemic. While its not too late to correct the misinfomration and growing stigma associated with monkeypox infection, care must be taken in how public health officials and government agencies talk about the disease. Monkeypox can be spread through skin to skin contact, but it’s not the only way to come in contact with the infection.

It seems that the world is lost when it comes to impending diseases and infections affecting the general population. Society can’t be defined by its ignorance. Instead, let’s educate ourselves to continue to remain safe.

Check out these tips to stay safe and protected against monkeypox (for all people, not just the queer community):

How monkeypox spreads:

Here’s what to look out for:

Obviously, we are not the CDC or WHO. Please visit their websites for updated information.

