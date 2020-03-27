Notable Black People With Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

After months of seeing the coronavirus ravage other parts of the world, COVID-19‘s widespread effect on the U.S. has increasingly begun to hit home for many Americans as they see as a growing number of people they know or are familiar with become diagnosed with the respiratory illness that has become a global pandemic. And after a brief spate of the fake news that Black people were somehow immune to contracting the coronavirus, a number of Black people have not only since been diagnosed but some have also died of complications from it.
The cases have effectively shattered misconceptions about who can contract the coronavirus. Previously, it was believed that the elderly with underlying health conditions were most at risk. And while that remains true, there has seemingly been a surge of cases involving younger age groups and people who had no pre-existing health conditions before their COVID-19 diagnoses.
One of the most recent cases of Black people being struck by the coronavirus was Dez-Ann Romain, a 36-year-old high school principal in Brooklyn who died this week. It was unclear if Romain had underlying health issues, but her young age went against the narrative that people who were older were most vulnerable to the coronavirus.
Romain’s death was reported days before a 34-year-old paramedic named Christell Cadet and a 30-year-old teacher named Rana Zoe Mungin were each hospitalized in critical condition in New York City, the epicenter of coronavirus cases in the U.S.
These cases don’t account for the reports of a growing number of Black people who have been diagnosed with or died of complications from the coronavirus that have seeming flooded this writer’s social media timelines as friends and others grieve their loved ones across the country.
One of the clearest indications that Black people could indeed contract the coronavirus came when it began to affect players in the NBA, a professional sports league that is made up of more than 74 percent of players who are Black. After that came announcements from celebrities who offered cautionary tales to the public about how they may have contracted the illness and ways to prevent others from repeating their errors.
The coronavirus has also struck some of the nation’s elected officials, including one prominent member of Congress who just happens to be a Black woman. Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley has been tested for the coronavirus after she reported experiencing flu-like symptoms. She was awaiting the results as of Friday.
There was also an alarming report out of Milwaukee that middle-aged Black men have made up the majority of coronavirus cases in the Wisconsin city.
The nation’s system of prisons and jails has also been affected, leaving the disproportionate number of Black inmates increasingly susceptible to the coronavirus. That was especially true in New York, including at the infamous Rikers Island complex where CBS News reported that the coronavirus infection rate is “more than seven times higher than the rate citywide and 87 times higher than the country at large.”
In addition, the nation’s police departments were at risk for the same reasons as the jails and prisons. Most recently, Donafay Collins, a commander with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan, died following complications from the coronavirus. He was 63 years old.
More than a dozen other Wayne County Sheriff’s Office employees have also been diagnosed following a pattern seen at other police departments, including the NYPD, where the New York Post reported that more than 300 cops have tested positive.
Scroll down to see a list of notable Black folks who have contracted the coronavirus as the world tries to flatten the global curve of cases to restore some semblance of societal normalcy. They follow in alphabetical order.
1. Manu DibangoSource:Getty
Manu Dibango, the legendary afro-jazz saxophonist from Cameroon known for his 1972 hit, “Soul Makossa,” died March 24 following complications from the coronavirus. He was 86.
2. Dennis Dickson
Dennis Dickson may not be a household name, but the longtime NYPD employee’s death is notable because he was one of a growing number of people working at the New York Police Department who tested positive for the coronavirus. Dickson, who died March 26 at the age of 62, worked for the NYPD for 14 years at headquarters. That means he could have been exposed to other members of the force.
3. Kevin DurantSource:Getty
Kevin Durant was one of four players for the Brooklyn Nets who tested positive for the coronavirus that has also infected members of other NBA teams. The other players on the Nets who tested positive have not been identified.
“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine,” Durant told The Athletic in an interview. “We’re going to get through this.”
4. Larry Edgeworth
Larry Edgeworth, who worked for the TV network as an audio technician for 25 years, died March 19 of complications after contracting the coronavirus. He was 61 years old. He reportedly had an existing health condition that likely exacerbated the coronavirus symptoms that led to his death.
5. Idris and Sabrina Dhowre Elba
After actor Idris Elba announced on March 16 that he had contracted the coronavirus, his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, made her own announcement days later. Her disclosure prompted discussion over whether it was right to quarantine with her husband or if the two should’ve practiced social distancing.
6. Rudy Gobert
Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz was the first NBA player revealed to have tested positive for COVID-19. He initially was called out for not taking coronavirus warnings seriously, considering he did things like touch the surfaces of microphones during a press conference to joke about the situation.
The state health department cleared Gobert on March 27 after he completed a period of self-quarantining.
7. Lee Green
Lee Green’s name is not known widely, but the former college basketball star for St. John’s University is notable here because of his death on March 23 at the relatively young age of 49 following complications from the coronavirus. His age was especially important as it upends the narrative that older and elderly people were the ones dying from the respiratory illness.
8. Callum Hudson-OdoiSource:Getty
Callum Hudson-Odoi, a professional soccer player in the Premier League with the Chelsea football club, was diagnosed with the coronavirus. He made the announcement on March 12. He is just 19 years old.
9. Brad “Scarface” JordanSource:Getty
The rapper more popularly known as Scarface from the legendary Geto Boys announced on March 26 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. The 49-year-old Houstonian had reportedly been suffering from symptoms for weeks before he got confirmation of his condition.
10. Donovan Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell is another member of the Utah Jazz who tested positive. The 23-year-old NBA All Star announced that he was participating in a challenge called #StayHomeFor to encourage people to socially distance and stay at home as the coronavirus continues to spread.
The state health department cleared Mitchell on March 27 after he completed a period of self-quarantining.
11. Marcus Smart
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart also tested positive for COVID-19. The 26-year-old posted a video on Instagram revealing the news and he encouraged everyone to practice social distancing.
12. Oliver DJ Name Black N Mild” Stokes Jr.
New Orleans radio personality Oliver Stokes Jr. who went by the name of DJ Black N Mild died March 19, one day after he tested positive for the coronavirus. He was 44 years old.
13. Karl-Anthony Towns’ parents, Jacqueline Cruz and Karl-Anthony Towns Sr.
NBA All Star center Karl-Anthony Towns revealed on March 24 that his mother had tested positive for the coronavirus days before it was reported on March 26 that his father was suffering from the same illness. His mother, Jacqueline Cruz, was placed in a medically-induced coma and on a ventilator. His father, Karl Sr., was reportedly recovering after being quarantined.