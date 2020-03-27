Notable Black People With Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

After months of seeing the coronavirus ravage other parts of the world, COVID-19‘s widespread effect on the U.S. has increasingly begun to hit home for many Americans as they see as a growing number of people they know or are familiar with become diagnosed with the respiratory illness that has become a global pandemic. And after a brief spate of the fake news that Black people were somehow immune to contracting the coronavirus, a number of Black people have not only since been diagnosed but some have also died of complications from it.

The cases have effectively shattered misconceptions about who can contract the coronavirus. Previously, it was believed that the elderly with underlying health conditions were most at risk. And while that remains true, there has seemingly been a surge of cases involving younger age groups and people who had no pre-existing health conditions before their COVID-19 diagnoses.

One of the most recent cases of Black people being struck by the coronavirus was Dez-Ann Romain, a 36-year-old high school principal in Brooklyn who died this week. It was unclear if Romain had underlying health issues, but her young age went against the narrative that people who were older were most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Romain’s death was reported days before a 34-year-old paramedic named Christell Cadet and a 30-year-old teacher named Rana Zoe Mungin were each hospitalized in critical condition in New York City, the epicenter of coronavirus cases in the U.S.

These cases don’t account for the reports of a growing number of Black people who have been diagnosed with or died of complications from the coronavirus that have seeming flooded this writer’s social media timelines as friends and others grieve their loved ones across the country.

One of the clearest indications that Black people could indeed contract the coronavirus came when it began to affect players in the NBA, a professional sports league that is made up of more than 74 percent of players who are Black. After that came announcements from celebrities who offered cautionary tales to the public about how they may have contracted the illness and ways to prevent others from repeating their errors.

The coronavirus has also struck some of the nation’s elected officials, including one prominent member of Congress who just happens to be a Black woman. Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley has been tested for the coronavirus after she reported experiencing flu-like symptoms. She was awaiting the results as of Friday.

There was also an alarming report out of Milwaukee that middle-aged Black men have made up the majority of coronavirus cases in the Wisconsin city.

The nation’s system of prisons and jails has also been affected, leaving the disproportionate number of Black inmates increasingly susceptible to the coronavirus. That was especially true in New York, including at the infamous Rikers Island complex where CBS News reported that the coronavirus infection rate is “more than seven times higher than the rate citywide and 87 times higher than the country at large.”

The COVID-19 infection rate on Rikers is truly TERRIFYING. Just crunched some numbers with @LegalAidNYC 's data analyst, and this is what we found: pic.twitter.com/kw5Rg1AcsU — Molly Griffard (@MollyGriffard) March 24, 2020

In addition, the nation’s police departments were at risk for the same reasons as the jails and prisons. Most recently, Donafay Collins, a commander with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan, died following complications from the coronavirus. He was 63 years old.

BREAKING NOW! @WayneCountySO Commander Donafay Collins has passed away due to contracting the #coronavirus. 18 others in the Sherriff’s office have tested positive. Collins leaves behind a wife and 4 children. More on @WWJ950. Listen live https://t.co/rjkMApPyfq pic.twitter.com/J4HFqi1kFQ — Vickie Thomas (@VickiethomasWWJ) March 26, 2020

More than a dozen other Wayne County Sheriff’s Office employees have also been diagnosed following a pattern seen at other police departments, including the NYPD, where the New York Post reported that more than 300 cops have tested positive.

Scroll down to see a list of notable Black folks who have contracted the coronavirus as the world tries to flatten the global curve of cases to restore some semblance of societal normalcy. They follow in alphabetical order.