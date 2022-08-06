‘Passionate About Making A Difference’: The Wilsons To Donate $500K Annually To Colorado Nonprofits

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Songstress Ciara and her husband NFL player Russell Wilson are taking their philanthropic efforts to new heights. According to 9News, the couple is teaming up with the Colorado-based healthcare company Centura Health to empower nonprofits leading transformative work throughout the state.

The Wilsons have vowed to donate $500,000 on an annual basis to foundations and charities at the forefront of projects designed to support underserved communities. The initiative is being collaboratively led by their Why Not You Foundation and the Health Equity and Advancement Fund that was cultivated by Centura in 2021 to tackle socioeconomic inequities in healthcare. Through the fund, this year $5 million in grants will be distributed across 61 nonprofits centered on combatting food insecurity, advancing social justice, and elevating equity in healthcare and education.

“What a blessing to start something new and to be here with amazing people who have an even greater cause,” Russell shared while announcing their annual donation. “At our foundation, we’re so passionate about making a difference.”

News about their pledge comes months after they surprised youngsters at Children’s Hospital Colorado. During their visit, they signed autographs and read excerpts from their children’s book Why Not You? which was created to help youth develop self-efficacy. “I think that we’ve had some amazing experiences along the way and I think the amazing part of it is that it’s about the families, it’s about the loved ones, it’s about the people that surround them and the belief that there are better days,” said Ciara. “It’s about the nurses and the doctors; it’s a beautiful team effort. It’s also about being able to impact places and communities and now we’re forever connected here.”

