Political Powerhouse Symone D. Sanders-Townsend Celebrated With Street Naming In Her Hometown

Throughout her entire career, political strategist Symone D. Sanders-Townsend has exemplified the importance of speaking truth to power and elevating your voice for change. The Omaha, Nebraska native was recently honored with a street naming in her hometown, KMTV reported.

The full-circle ceremony took place at 22nd and Sprague Street, where the political powerhouse grew up. Sanders-Townsend served as the national press secretary for U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders’ presidential run; becoming an influential voice during the 2016 election. She was a senior advisor for President Joe Biden‘s 2020 presidential campaign and was later appointed to become Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor and Chief Spokesperson to Vice President Kamala Harris. She founded 360 Group LLC to support individuals, businesses, and organizations in the realm of politics with their communications efforts and authored the book No, You Shut Up: Speaking Truth to Power and Reclaiming America.

No matter the heights she’s reached—and continues to reach—in her career, Sanders-Townsend has always stayed true to where she came from. She credits the North Omaha community for having a significant influence in helping her transform into the visionary that she is today. She hopes Symone D. Sanders St. will serve as an inspiration for youth within the North Omaha community and beyond to follow their dreams.

“I think it is very important that the children in our community know that the successful people that they see on television, the folks that read about in magazines, those people don’t just live somewhere else and have a different set of experiences,” she shared in a statement, according to the news outlet. “They too can be those folks, those people are birthed from the same experiences they’re birthed from, right here in North Omaha.”

The street remaining comes months after it was announced Sanders-Townsend would be joining MSNBC as a host of new programs.

