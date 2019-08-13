From April Ryan To Angela Rye: Black Pundits Who Slay On Cable News

Cable news is a rough and tumble game of shade, wit and knowing your politics. That said, if anyone is going to share the screen with some of the most intelligent people on television, you better know what you are talking about. There are some folks who have laid down the law on television and now there are reports of an all-Black panelist show on CNN.

Last week, Page Six reported CNN is considering a show with CNN contributors April Ryan, Andrew Gillum, Angela Rye and Bakari Sellers. The buzz reportedly started after they all appeared on the network’s morning show, “New Day With Alisyn Camerota and John Berman.”

A source told Page Six, “It was the most excitement on that morning show since Chris Cuomo left as co-anchor. CNN is fast-tracking talks … to develop it into a stand-alone show. The early chatter is that it could start as a weekend show that would rival MSNBC’s programming with Joy Reid, the Rev. Al Sharpton and Kendis Gibson.”

All of that, combined with a tweet from Angela Rye on Tuesday morning, got the hashtag #SquadCNN as Twitter’s top trending topic in a possible allusion to a name for the show.

Twitter has been sounding off with one user writing, “I enjoyed this. Enjoying the #squadcnn keep it up. Wait wait wait you almost let it out this morning @angela_rye and on the receiving end was @AprilDRyan but y’all quenched it really fast too. Enjoyed the show this morning. Cheers!!”

To be honest, CNN is a bit late. Black folks have been slaying cable news for years. Whether it is fact-checking on Trump, reminding people of the legacy of Barack Obama, or shutting down pure ignorance, they are the voices for many of us. It has been a pleasure to see them lay down the law with grace and class.

Most importantly, it is crucial that there are people who are doing the work to deliver the truth, especially in a time when the truth is easily dismissed by a president who functions very close to a dictator and demonizes the press. They are documenting history, holding people accountable and making sure the record is corrected in 2018, even in the face of blatant lies.

April Ryan, Joy-Ann Reid, Abby Phillip, Symone Sanders, Angela Rye, Yamiche Alcindor, Nina Turner, Keith Boykin, Bakari Sellers are the journalists, correspondents and commentators we need in 2019 and beyond.

