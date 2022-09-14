‘Tell Somebody’: Divine 9 Launches Campaign Urging Congress To Reinstate Roe v. Wade

Shannon Dawson is a podcaster, former radio host, and digital content writer based in New York City. She's previously penned for sites including Power 96.5 FM in Lansing, Michigan, and WGCI Chicago for over five years. Shannon joined the iOne team in 2020 as a staff writer for MadameNoire, Bossip, HelloBeautiful, and NewsOne writing about a number of topics from pop culture and entertainment to music and news. When she isn’t writing, you can find Shannon heavily immersed in New York’s music scene as a full-time DJ.

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Sorority and fraternity members of the Divine 9, an international coalition of Black Greek organizations, are coming together to protect the rights of Black women following the historic overturning of Roe v. Wade.

On Wednesday, the influential organization launched the “Tell Somebody” campaign, a public service initiative that’s pushing for the Supreme Court to reinstate Roe V. Wade, following the law’s historic dismantling in June. Members of the Divine 9 believe that Black women will be disproportionately impacted by the harsh decision due to the maternal health crisis plaguing the community. The staunch initiative was spearheaded by the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc, a subset of the National Pan-Hellenic Council.

“Overturning Roe v. Wade will not end abortion, it will only end safe abortions and access to healthcare for millions of women—particularly poor women of color—and fuel a full-fledged public health crisis in this country,” Chris V. Rey, J.D., President of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., said in a press release emailed to NewsOne. “We’re calling on the 2.5 million members of the Divine 9 to contact lawmakers to mitigate the impact of this egregious blow to the well-being of 10 million Black women of childbearing age.”

Divine 9 release “Tell Somebody” PSA Video On Wednesday, the Divine 9 shared a one-minute-long campaign video, narrated by Black-ish star Jenifer Lewis, that detailed some of the difficult circumstances that often lead Black women to seek abortion care. According to data found by the institution, nearly half of Black women in the United States experience sexual coercion. One in four will experience sexual abuse by the age of 18, while 35% will experience some form of sexual violence within their lifetime. Black women are also three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than their white peers. The mortality rate among Black mothers is expected to increase by 33% in the wake of the repeal. The organization hopes to empower the Black community to counteract the potentially disastrous effects of the repeal by urging Americans to contact Congress and vote come November in the midterm elections.