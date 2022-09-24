Actor Anthony Mackie Helps Restore New Orleans Homes Damaged By Hurricane Ida

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Whether it’s bringing attention to Hollywood’s lack of diversity or leading efforts to increase Black votership, New Orleans-bred actor Anthony Mackie has often used his platform to effect change, and his latest community-driven project was centered on empowering residents in his hometown. The Captain America star led home repair efforts in NOLA for families still grappling with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, NOLA reported.

The devastating deadly storm caused an estimated $75 billion in damages. Although a year has passed, many of those living in New Orleans are still in the process of rebuilding their lives to get back to a sense of normalcy. Mackie teamed up with the roofing manufacturing company GAF to repair damaged roofs in the neighborhood where he grew up. He helped replace tarps with newly constructed roofs. The project is part of the corporation’s Community Matters initiative. Through the effort, GAF aims to install 500 roofs in the Gulf Region, 150 of which will be in New Orleans’ 7th Ward. To date, the company has restored and replaced nearly 3,000 roofs. GAF specifically focuses on supporting low-income families, single-family households, the elderly, individuals with disabilities, and veterans.

The project was a full-circle moment for Mackie. While coming of age in NOLA, he worked at his family’s roofing business, Mackie Roofing. “It gives me a sense of pride that I’m doing my people a service. I know what people go through in this neighborhood because I was born in this neighborhood, I grew up in this neighborhood,” he shared in a statement, according to the news outlet. “It’s important to me to bring back the gifts and blessings I received outside the city.”

Several New Orleans natives have stepped up to help residents in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Mogul Master P provided families in the city and the surrounding areas with water and supplies. NFL player Leonard Fournette pledged to donate $100,000 to relief efforts.

