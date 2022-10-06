BlackPAC’s Adrianne Shropshire Is Raising Awareness Of Voting In 2022 Midterm Elections

Ahead of the upcoming crucial midterm elections, BlackPAC Executive Director Adrianne Shropshire took some time to connect with radio host Ryan Cameron on Majic 107.5 / 97.5 in Atlanta.

Shropshire emphasized the importance of participating in the democratic process on both the local and national levels, particularly during this election cycle.

“We say to folks every election, this is the most important election — and, in fact, every election is the most important election,” Shropshire told Cameron during a recent interview.

“We know that all of the issues that we care about in our community really are on the ballot and it’s upon all of us to make sure that we participate and get involved,” Shropshire added.

BlackPAC is working to increase voter turnout and its members have been knocking on doors making sure people have all the information they need to make sure that their ballots get counted.

Shropshire said it is also critical for people planning to vote to check their registration statuses to make sure they are eligible to legally cast ballots while also paying attention to things like familiarizing oneself with where polling places are located as well as crucial deadlines to be aware of.

“The election is happening right now,” Shropshire said before running down a list of key issues at stake with the election, including women’s reproductive rights, the economy, gun violence and education.

“We know we have the opportunity to make history,” Shropshire said. “Our votes have power and we need to be really careful about not allowing people to convince us that it does not. If we didn’t we wouldn’t have all the challenges to our vote that we’ve seen in recent years.”

