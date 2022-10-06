Preparing To Vote In The 2022 Midterm Elections: Everything To Know

With the midterm elections right around the corner, there’s no better time than the present to get all your voting affairs in order to make the process of casting a ballot as smooth as possible.

Enter BlackPAC’s Executive Director Adrianne Shropshire, who — along with her organization — has been raising awareness of a number of issues facing voters ahead of Election Day.

During a recent interview with the Light 103.9 radio station in North Carolina, Shropshire shared some pearls of voting wisdom with listeners that people planning to participate in the upcoming election need to know.

Noting that “this is a critical time in our country,” Shropshire said it needs to be all hands on deck for this election cycle.

“We want to make sure that every single person who has the opportunity to vote understands what they’re voting for and they understand how to vote and that we work to make sure people get to the polls,” Shropshire said.

She emphasized the importance of voting, encouraging people to register if they already have not and knowing who and what is on the ballot.

“We’ve seen the downside of not participating,” Shropshire said, “and we’ve also seen the upside — what we can do when we exercise the power that we have. This midterm election is no different.”

Noting that the deadline for registering to vote is Oct. 14, Shropshire urged listeners to familiarize themselves with other crucial dates surrounding the election.

“We always say that every election is important — and really for our community, every election is important — because someone is always trying to take something away from us,” Shropshire pointed out. “When we think about what it means to exercise our power, we need to remember that freedom is always on the ballot for us; we need to remember that our vote has power. We should not allow people to try to convince us otherwise.”

