Sen. Raphael Warnock Widens Polling Lead Over Herschel Walker Heading Into Debate

It has not been a great week for Republican U.S. Senate candidate and aspiring mumble rapper (I’m guessing) Herschel Walker. First, the Daily Beast published an article claiming the “pro-life” counterfeit cop paid for a woman he impregnated to get an abortion (not that it mattered to his hypocritical supporters). Then his son—who can normally be counted on to be a devoted MAGA apple not falling far from its shuck ‘n jiving tree—took to social media to air out all of Herschel’s dirty laundry, generally describing his father as an abusive adulterer and lying monster who is “making a mockery” of his family.
Now, after Waker and his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, had been polling a neck-and-neck race for some time, a new poll shows that Warnock is so far ahead of Walker that Walker might have to invent another magical mist he can spray in his doorway that will gain him at least 12 percentage points once he walks through it. The poll was conducted prior to the spate of scandalous reports about Walker.
The poll finds Warnock with a substantial lead over Walker, 50% to 38%, among 1,076 likely November voters.
SurveyUSA conducted the poll exclusively for 11Alive from Sept. 30 through Oct. 4, with 95% of it completed before The Daily Beast reported Monday night that Walker paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009. The Republican has publicly stated his opposition to abortion in all instances, and has denied the report and said he would sue, calling it a “flat-out lie.”
Daaaaamn, son! So, Walker can’t even blame his sudden lag in the polls on a hit piece about him funding the termination of a pregnancy while calling himself pro-life, or the fact that his own son turned on him like an abused pitbull.
Anyway, before we get too excited about Walker trailing so far behind Warnock that he might have to request a cheat sheet on how to get his MAGA mojo back, it’s worth mentioning that 11Alive described its poll as “an outlier among recent polls conducted, specifically with regard to Walker’s support bottoming out.”
More from 11Alive:
The RealClear Politics average since early September has Warnock ahead by 1.3 points. Other polls have shown Warnock’s support in the range of the 50% 11Alive’s poll found – but Walker has not polled below 40% in any other poll conducted recently.
Some have shown his support declining, though, with the most recently conducted poll of this race, by Fox News in late September, putting Walker at his previous low of 43%.
So, this new poll might be a tad optimistic for people who favor Warnock, but it still indicates — as other polls have — that Walker is losing ground as we get closer and closer to November.
