Herschel Walker Swears ‘Legit Badge’ Isn’t ‘Fake’ Despite Evidence To The Contrary

The thing about Herschel Walker is, like most of today’s Republicans, he just doesn’t have any shame, and he’s found his sunken place home in a party that encourages shamelessness. Like Donald Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert and so many more, his whole shtick is being as proudly dim-witted as possible while obfuscating the truth by repeating demonstrable lies as often as possible. No amount of truth-telling, fact-checking or public mocking will ever be enough to shame the devil or the devil’s Black-vocates because neither Republicans nor their constituents care about truth or hypocrisy—they only care about winning. And how are they going to be embarrassed by their ignorance when ignorance is their greatest asset? How can they be shamed into living in truth when keeping a lie going is their greatest strength?

I say all of this to say—there’s just no reason anyone should be surprised that Herschel is still trying to convince people that there’s anything legitimate about that Cracker Jack prize police badge he pulled out during his debate with Sen. Raphael Warnock.

We all know an honorary badge makes Walker a real agent of law enforcement the same way Dr. Dre is currently prepping for surgery, but that was never going to stop Walker from doubling down on his claims that whipping out that fancy cookie-cutter he calls a badge proves he’s done real work with law enforcement.

From NBC News:

“That is a legit badge,” Walker said. “I carry it with me all the time. It’s a real badge. It’s not a fake badge.”

Walker added that he has “badges all over, all over Georgia” and pulled out one that he said came from a sheriff in Johnson County, his home county. He acknowledged that the badge was “honorary” but insisted the badge permitted him to work alongside police.

“Everyone can make fun, but this badge gives me the right … if anything happened in this county, I have the right to work with the police in getting things done,” Walker said.

“I never embellish,” Walker added. “I’ve never done it. I work in law enforcement.”

First of all—yes, bro, we are definitely going to continue to make fun of you and your Chuck E. Cheese ticket badge.

Secondly, it appears that what Walker is trying to do here is turn his lie into vagueness. He can keep claiming he’s worked with law enforcement as long as he doesn’t have to specify in what capacity he’s worked with law enforcement. He can keep saying silly sh** like, “If anything happened in this county, I have the right to work with the police in getting things done” without having to talk at all about what things he’s ever helped get “done.”

It also just doesn’t make sense that, out of one side of his face, he’s implying that he’s taken actual action with police to get things done, while on the other side, he’s saying he never claimed he “went out and did anything” with police.

In this same interview, he said he was “joking” when he claimed he was an FBI agent, then immediately claimed he did train with the FBI. He also seemed to indicate that people lied on him by taking his so-called joke seriously. But how TF is anyone supposed to know when he’s joking?

Was it just jokes when he falsely claimed he graduated from the University of Georgia—and then falsely claimed that he didn’t falsely claim to have graduated from the University of Georgia? Was he just having a laugh when he claimed to be valedictorian at a high school that had no valedictorians until well after he graduated? Was he just yucking it up when he falsely claimed to be the founder of a charity for veterans? How about when he claimed he knew of some magic mist one could spray in a doorway that would “clean you from COVID as you walk through?”

Anyway, even with all those easily provable lies in the air, Walker claims he never embellished his work with law enforcement.

Here’s what we reported in June about one of his “I’m not a cop, I just work with law enforcement a lot” claims:

“I worked in law enforcement, so I had a gun,” Walker told a U.S. Army audience, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. In 2017, he specifically said, “I work with the Cobb County Police Department.”

Bruh, does Walker not think the Cobb County Police Department keeps personnel records? Because—and I don’t want to blow Hershels already-hanging-on-by-a-thread mind on this—but the department told AJC that it has no record of Walker ever working there.

AJC noted that walker’s campaign claimed he was “an honorary deputy” with the Cobb County Sheriff’s office, and while the office couldn’t even confirm whether that was true, it really doesn’t matter because THAT S*** DON’T MAKE HIM A COP!

According to CNN, Walker’s campaign is planning to hand out badges to his supporters at the next event to show his dedication to supporting law enforcement, but really, all he’d be doing is demonstrating how easy it would be to hand out prop badges that don’t mean sh**.

Again, it would be embarrassing that Walker might be planning to hand out little fake badges like trick-or-treat candy while being accused of flashing fake badges—but you have to know shame to be embarrassed.

During Walker’s sit down with NBC, he was shown receipts provided by the woman who claimed he paid for her abortion. But receipts aren’t kryptonite to a super liar who only needs to move the goal post by claiming he wrote the check but didn’t know what it was for.

More from NBC:

Confronted with images of a receipt from an abortion clinic and a check dated days later and bearing his name, Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker said Sunday that an ex-partner’s allegation that he paid to terminate her pregnancy is a lie.

“It’s a lie,” Walker, an anti-abortion Republican and former football star, told NBC News in an interview airing Monday on “TODAY.” “Prove that I did that. Just to show me things like that does nothing for me.”

In Sunday’s interview, Walker acknowledged the $700 check was his but again said he had no knowledge of what the money might have been for.

“Yes, that’s my check,” he said.

“You want me to answer something that’s a lie, and everyone’s trying to trick me and make me respond,” Walker said at one point in the discussion.

He added: “Show where I have said that this is [for] an abortion.”

It doesn’t really matter because conservatives don’t care if he paid for an abortion, or that he’s virtually always lying.

These are also things that require shame.

