Watch Stacey Abrams Debate Brian Kemp In Georgia Governor Race: Live Stream Options To View Online

While an outsized amount of attention has been placed on the spectacle that is the U.S. Senate race in Georgia, the Peach State also has a very important gubernatorial election coming up next month that cannot be forgotten.

As such, the Democratic nominee, Stacey Abrams, is scheduled to debate her Republican opponent, Gov. Brian Kemp, on Monday night at 7 p.m. at the Atlanta Press Club. Keep reading to find ways to live stream the debate and watch online.

Libertarian Shane Hazel will be participating in the debate, as well. However, polling suggests it’s only a two-person contest.

The race itself is a rematch from 2018 when Kemp, then-secretary of state, was accused of rigging his own election and suppressing Black voters in order to secure his victory against Abrams. And if Monday night’s debate goes anything like their meeting on the debate stage four years ago, Kemp is in for a long night.

A pair of polls released last week both have Kemp ahead of Abrams, but the numbers suggest his lead is far from insurmountable. A poll conducted by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution had Kemp up 10 percentage points, but a separate Quinnipiac poll found Abrams was only trailing by 1 percentage point. Each poll has a margin of error of about 3 percentage points, making this gubernatorial race anything but a shoo-in for the incumbent.

After all, we’re talking about the same Stacey Abrams who was widely credited for not only turning out a record number of Black voters during the 2020 election but also for securing the election of Joe Biden over Donald trump as the state of Georgia was flipped blue for the first time in nearly three decades.

Considering such electoral momentum and the fact that polling is far from a definitive predictor of success, it wouldn’t be prudent to count out Abrams.

Lest we forget about her masterful debate showing against Kemp in 2018 when she came across as the more prepared candidate to be governor by exposing Kemp’s predilection for voter suppression, xenophobia, pro-incarceration and the Confederate flag.

Chances are that Monday night will be a repeat of the same as Kemp tried to keep his job.

To watch a live stream of the Georgia gubernatorial debate between Stacey Abrams and Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday night, go to the Atlanta Press Club’s Facebook page by clicking here.

Another way to watch the debate live is to go to the Georgia Public Broadcasting website by clicking here.

Or, viewers can simply stay on this page by watching the embedded live feed from Fox 5 below.

The debate starts at 7 p.m. sharp. Don’t miss it!

The candidates are scheduled to debate for a second and final time on Oct. 30.

