2022 Midterm Elections: Why ‘Our Participation In This Democracy Is Critical’

With less than two weeks before the midterm elections, BlackPAC Executive Director Adrianne Shropshire is doing her part to raise awareness around several key areas as people prepare to head to the polls.

Speaking on the “Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell” radio show, Shropshire recently explained why is this election so important and what’s at stake.

Noting that every election is important, Shropshire pointed to several changes that are important to remember this year.

Highlighting the “attacks on our voting rights,” Shropshire underscored the “efforts by states to make it much more difficult for us to get to the polls.” It doesn’t help that national legislation has not been passed to ensure voting rights.

“Our participation in this democracy is critical to moving us forward and getting us on track for a future,” she added.

Shropshire also encouraged voters to prepare and make a plan to vote in an effort to both have one’s voice heard and maintain voter and election integrity.

“We cannot believe the idea that our vote doesn’t matter because it absolutely does,” Shropshire emphasized. “We need to make sure that the vote gets counted.”

Written by NewsOne’s editorial team.

PAID FOR BY BLACKPAC, BLACKPAC.COM, AND BLACK PROGRESSIVE ACTION COALITION, BLACKPROGRESSIVEACTION.ORG. NOT AUTHORIZED BY ANY CANDIDATE OR CANDIDATE’S COMMITTEE.

