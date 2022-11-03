We Really Need To Talk About That White Woman And Her ‘I’m Not Going To Be Racist’ Wedding Speech

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

This might be an unpopular opinion, but I’m just going to say it: Sometimes racism is amusing.

For example, there’s a Tik Tok video that has been floating around the interwebs that shows a white woman giving an awkward wedding speech that, out of nowhere, exploded into a weird “I’m not racist, but…” rant that was as baffling as it was cringy.

It was kind of funny, though.

From Heavy:

The video was shared on TikTok by Tori, who posts as @browneyed_beautee. According to Indy100, the TikTok user is the groom’s sister. The video has accrued more than 1.1 million likes. The woman in the video insisted, “I’m not going to be racist, you guys.”

On TikTok, Tori wrote: “CRINGE WARNING. So my brother got married this past weekend and this was one of the speeches from friends… Think miss girl was nervous but wheeww had a few of us like.” She wrote in the comment thread, “I honestly think she was really nervous but geez it made a lot of us feel very awkward during and afterwards.

The woman giving the speech is named Shannon. She indicated in the speech that she knows the bride, a woman named Tracy, but doesn’t know the groom, Antony, well, noting that the bride talks about him. “You guys are so cute together,” she said.

“You better take care of my girl because if you don’t, I know where you live,” she said. “Just kidding.”

Then it went off the rails.

“You’re a part of the family, I swear to God. Like, I’m not going to be racist, you guys, I’m just sayin,’” she said.

She continued, “I’m gonna be racist, OK,” laughing, “Just kidding. Just kidding.” Then, she said a mixed-race couple are “outstepping the stereotype and I love it.” At another point, she said she swears she “loves Black people.”

It’s like this white woman walked up to the stage thinking to herself, “Please don’t be racist, please don’t be racist,” but as soon as she got the mic, she was like, “OMG, you guys look so cute together, but LOOK, HE’S BLACK, HE’S BLACK, HE’S BLACK, HE’S BLACK!!!”

You can just taste the unseasoned secondhand embarrassment.

As for the woman being “nervous”—I’m just going to ask: We’ve all heard of nervous laughter, but what in the world is nervous racism? Look, we don’t need to give the frontwoman for the gentrified rap group “A Karen Called Shannon” any excuses. Clearly, she found out her friend was marrying a Black man, and her “I don’t see color” filter went on the fritz.

I’m sure this has happened before. I can imagine Shannon going to the bank and telling a Black teller, “I need to make a Black deposit…I mean, BANK deposit. Sorry. But I’m really glad you’re outstepping the stereotype by working at a bank instead of robbing one!”

I can just see her at McDonald’s telling a Black employee, “OMG, I can’t believe the McNig is back. Oops, I mean MCRIB…McRib, sir. I love Black people, BTW.”

If she met Barack Obama, she would have said, “It was such an honor to meet the president of the United Negro College Fund…I mean, United States. Sorry. I promise I mistake those two all the time.” (If she met Herschel Walker, she would just repeatedly tell him how nice his tan is and then turn to the closest Caucasian to ask, “OMG, he’s Black?”)

Anyway, if there are any other white people out there who are confused about how to give a humorous speech at an interracial wedding without the whole thing turning into Comedy Tone-Deaf Jam, here’s another Tik Tok video that might serve as an instruction workshop. (Hint: You literally just need to make your corny jokes without mentioning the race of the Black groom at all.)

But again, this was just amusing. The only way Shannon could have embarrassed herself more is if they did the Electric Slide during the wedding reception and she was caught on video doing some stiff line dance and shouting, “OMG, guys, I’m doing the Wobble for the first time!”

You just know she wishes she would have just stayed in her seat and drank her champagne.

