GoFundMe Starts For Kylah Spring After University Of Kentucky Racist Attacks Black Student On Video

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

A GoFundMe account has begun on behalf of the Black college student in Kentucky who was seen on a viral video being violently attacked by a white student repeating the N-word in an apparent hateful and drunken rage.

Kylah Spring was working in a University of Kentucky dormitory early Sunday morning when she confronted Sophia Rosing, the white student who appeared intoxicated and did not produce the required ID to enter an elevator.

That’s when Rosing got violent, and racist, spewing the N-word dozens of times during a one-sided fight that Spring and another Black student attempted to de-escalate and fend off.

The online fundraising effort was started by a freshman at the University of Kentucky to make sure that Spring stays “on her feet for the rest of the year” since it is unclear whether she will return to the job that put her in harm’s way.

Spring posted her own videos to social media following the racist encounter to explain what happened and said Rosing “stumbled across the front desk over to the elevator and she started talking to the elevator.” Spring said her job duties require her to intervene and call a resident assistant (RA) if she sees a student that appears to be “very drunk.”

Spring said when she asked Rosing if she was okay, the response was unadulterated and anti-Black racism.

“She continues to look at me and she starts calling me a nigger,” Spring said before adding: “She kept saying it.”

Spring said she tried to keep Rosing from getting inside the dorm elevator because there was no evidence she stayed there. That’s when she was peppered with the N-word and then some.

“Do my chores, bitch,” Spring said Rosing exclaimed in response.

Spring said Rosing bit her arm, punched her in the face, kicked her in the stomach, used a grocery cart in the dorm lobby as a weapon and bit another Black student trying to help before the RA showed up.

Rosing was ultimately arrested later Sunday and booked at the Fayette County Detention Center on charges of public intoxication, third-degree assault of a police officer, fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct. She was seen accompanied by her parents after being released on a $10,000 bond on Monday.

A statement attributed to Rosing blamed her behavior on the alcohol and insisted she is “not a racist.”

A video tweeted last year showing an apparent drunken Rosing mocking someone’s economic status surfaced on social media in the wake of her racist controversy.

On Monday night, Spring spoke during an apparent campus vigil and vowed before a large crowd that Rosing “will not break my spirit.”

It was in that context that the GoFundMe was started to support Spring through this ordeal.

As of Tuesday morning, less than $300 of the GoFundMe’s goal of $10,000 had been raised.

Meanwhile, the University of Kentucky had not handed down any disciplinary action against Rosing as of Tuesday morning. The court, on the other hand, ordered Rosing to have no contact with the dormitory or Spring and she cannot consume alcohol, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

This is America.

SEE ALSO:

BYU Athletic Director Calls Fan’s Racist Abuse Of Duke Volleyball Player Everything Except ‘Racist’

University Of Utah Investigates Alleged KKK Campus Recruiting, Feces Smeared On Black Student’s Dorm