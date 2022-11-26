Courvoisier And The National Urban League Launch Holidays In Blossom Campaign

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Small business Saturday is a time to show special attention to the lifeblood of many communities. This year a new campaign is helping Black and other florists of color.

The Holidays in Blossom campaign is a partnership between Maison Courvoisier and the National Urban League. The program supports Black and other small business owners of color. Florists in 13 markets were tapped to curate a “Cognac in Blossom” holiday arrangement.

Among the featured florists is Tara Simone Powell, owner of Barbara’s Flowers in New York. With locations in Harlem and Brooklyn, Barbara’s Flowers has over 40 years of experience under the leadership of two generations of florists.

Other florists include Daarina of Atlanta’s Blourish, Carol Ruffin at Blossoms Florist in Cincinnati, Sherronda Scoggins of Houston’s KC Events & Florals LLC.

“Courvoisier is committed to nurturing the drive, passion and creativity of entrepreneurs in minority communities,” said Jon Potter, Managing Director of Maison Courvoisier. “We know these small businesses face immense challenges, and it’s our goal to help even the playing field. We’re thrilled to champion these businesses and amplify their voices during a season that is about spreading joy and giving back.”

The Holidays in Blossom program is a part of a five-year commitment to support Black entrepreneurs alongside the National Urban League. Funds raised from “Cognac in Blossom” bouquets will go directly to the featured small business owners. Bouquet sales will run through the holiday season.

“We’re thrilled to be part of this truly impactful program that is bringing awareness to Black and other minority-owned flower shops at a time when beautiful holiday arrangements and gifting are top of mind,” said Stephanie DeVane, Vice President, Entrepreneurship & Business Development of the National Urban League. “While Holidays in Blossom is a seasonal program, Courvoisier and its regional teams are always finding ways to continue to support our national program, as well as our local affiliates throughout the entirety of the year, and we look forward to continuing our partnership into 2023.”

