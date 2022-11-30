Who Is Bianca Smith? The First Black Woman Coach Of MLB

Shannon Dawson is a podcaster, former radio host, and digital content writer based in New York City. She's previously penned for sites including Power 96.5 FM in Lansing, Michigan, and WGCI Chicago for over five years. Shannon joined the iOne team in 2020 as a staff writer for MadameNoire, Bossip, HelloBeautiful, and NewsOne writing about a number of topics from pop culture and entertainment to music and news. When she isn’t writing, you can find Shannon heavily immersed in New York’s music scene as a full-time DJ.

Bianca Smith made history in 2021 after she became the first Black woman to serve as a minor league coach for the Boston Red Sox organization. Now, she’s helping players at the Red Sox’ spring facility perfect their swings and pitch accuracy.

How it all began for Bianca Smith

During an interview with the New York Times last year, the revered baseball coach thanked her late mother, who died of cancer in 2013, for stoking her passion for the sport. Smith recalled fond memories of watching her mother rally and cheer for her favorite team, the Yankees. Her favorite player was former shortstop Derek Jeter.

“That’s when I really started to understand what baseball was all about,” Smith explained. “I couldn’t get enough of it.”

While Smith’s mother would certainly be proud to see all of what she has achieved, the 31-year-old star athlete said her mom might be shocked to learn of her position with the Red Sox, a team she deeply despised given their rivalry with the Yankees.

“If I get a job with the Red Sox, Mom is going to haunt me for the rest of my life,” Smith joked to her younger brother after she landed the job.

She has an impressive baseball resume

Molly Harris, the Red Sox’s talent acquisition specialist, was blown away when Smith’s resume landed on her desk last year. Smith graduated from an Ivy League school with two graduate degrees–one in sports business, the other in sports law. She’s also had internships with the Cincinnati Reds and Texas Rangers along with college coaching experience and multiple certifications.

Since taking on her minor league role with the Red Sox, Smith has helped the team to perfect their swing and pitches to tee with her winning formula. She’s so good, to the point where some have questioned her ability, but she has a great comeback for all the doubters.