Girls Who Code, Meta, And The Chadwick Boseman Foundation Team Up To Help Close The Gender Gap In Tech

This week (November 29), Meta announced a new AR effect created in collaboration with Girls Who Code and The Chadwick Boseman Foundation for the Arts (CBFA) in honor of the actor, director, writer, and producer Chadwick A. Boseman. “The Crown” AR Effect draws inspiration from the foundation’s logo and is representative of the Global African Diaspora, which can be used on Instagram and Facebook.

Girls Who Code selected four young coders and creators from Howard University (Boseman’s alma mater) and gave them access to AR content development tools and resources via Meta Spark. Over several weeks, Meta introduced them to the potential of AR using Meta Spark Studio through hands-on training and mentorship with the guidance of Meta Spark Partner and Curriculum Educator Ommy Akhe.

You can find the new AR effect on the Girls Who Code and The Chadwick Boseman Foundation for the Arts Instagram profiles. To commemorate what would’ve been Boseman’s 46th birthday, people can donate to the @bosemanfdn fundraiser to support the artistic growth of Black storytellers —100% of the funds raised on Instagram and Facebook go directly to the nonprofit. You can also support Girls Who Code and its mission to close the gender gap in technology by making an online donation.

This is the latest in a series of Girls Who Code and Meta initiatives to support young women of color as they explore different pathways into the tech industry and the arts by introducing them to the fundamentals of AR content development and future projects that exist within AR.

Read more about the AR effect and how to donate to CBFA and Girls Who Code in the Tech @ Meta blog.

The partnership comes during a rough patch for Meta. According to Yahoo, the Facebook parent company has lost nearly 70% of its value this year alone. Mark Zuckerberg hopes the advancement of AR and teaching young people the fundamentals could spark innovation and continue to help the company grow.

Zuck doesn’t always get it right, but this partnership is one that could only lead to good things for Meta.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO CHADWICK BOSEMAN, A LEGEND WE LOST WAY TOO SOON!

