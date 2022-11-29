15 Chadwick Boseman Scenes Fans Should Never Forget

Born on this day in 1976, Chadwick Boseman was a talent gone far too soon. Hard to believe it’s been just over two years since his untimely passing, and as fans of his iconic portrayal of Black Panther were treated to a moving onscreen tribute via Wakanda Forever earlier this month, now is the perfect time to bestow upon him even more flowers for his contributions to cinema.

Although Chadwick Boseman’s acting career was cut short due to his untimely death, his legacy will live on forever. During his career, he received two Screen Actors Guild Awards, a Golden Globe Award, a Critics’ Choice Movie Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award. He was also nominated for an Academy Award.

Boseman’s breakthrough role playing Jackie Robinson in 42 made him a household name. He would go on to star in movies such as Get On Up, 21 Bridges, and Black Panther. Boseman slowly morphed into everyone’s favorite actor, and demanded your attention anytime he dropped a new movie.

His role as T’Challa in Black Panther inspired a generation as well as brought fans into the Marvel Cinematic Universe who would have never been there if it wasn’t for Boseman.

As well as being a marvelous actor, he was also an even better human being. In 2018, during Howard University’s 150th Commencement Ceremony, Boseman gave one of the most inspiring speeches Howard grads had ever seen. The way he captivated the students’ attention while dropping gems anyone could live by was truly amazing.

On what would have been his 46th birthday, we invite you to revisit 15 scenes that highlight the extraordinary acting power of Chadwick Boseman.

Happy Birthday Chadwick! We miss everything about you. Check out some of our favorite Chadwick Boseman scenes below…

“When you invest in a seed, watching it grow without you, that is a bitter pill to swallow. Sometimes you need to feel the pain and sting of defeat to activate the real passion and purpose that God predestined inside of you.” – Chadwick Boseman

