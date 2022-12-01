Dwayne Johnson Visits The 7-Eleven He Stole Candy From As A Kid

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

We’ve all done things as kids that we’re probably not proud of, but how many of us actually go back and try and right that childish wrong? Well, that is exactly what Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson recently accomplished.

MORE: Girls Who Code, Meta, And The Chadwick Boseman Foundation Team Up To Help Close The Gender Gap In Tech

Returning to his hometown in Hawaii, “The Rock” took to social media to clear up his decades-old guilty conscience.

He shared, “We were evicted from Hawaii in ’87, and after all these years ― I finally got back home to right this wrong, I finally exorcised this damn chocolate demon that’s been gnawing at me for decades.”

He said that when he was 14, he would steal king-size Snickers bars from the local 7-Eleven, and after all these years wants to right that wrong!

In a video he shared to his socials, he bought EVERY Snickers bar in the shop and paid for the purchases for all of the customers in the store too.

He continued, “We can’t change the past and some of the dumb stuff we may have done, but every once in a while we can add a little redeeming grace note to that situation — and maybe put a big smile on some stranger’s faces.”

This isn’t the only thing he’s currently thankful for, as he took to Twitter over the weekend to share another video.

As Black Adam completes its theatrical run and dominates the digital charts, Dwayne Johnson is celebrating yet another victory. According to the video posted, Black Adam topped the iTunes charts over the long holiday weekend, and the movie is still doing well at the box office. The DC Comics film has currently made $378 million worldwide.

We won’t ask about if you’ve ever stolen anything as a child to avoid self incrimination, but we do want to shoutout Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for setting an example of how to right wrongs even after all those years, even if it is just for some Snickers!

SEE ALSO:

The Mysterious Donda Academy: Ye’s School Could Be Getting A New Home

Herschel Walker Says Trump Did The Most For Black People. Here’s Why He Doesn’t Know What He’s Talking About

Dwayne Johnson Visits The 7-Eleven He Stole Candy From As A Kid was originally published on blackamericaweb.com