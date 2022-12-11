Comedian Jerrod Carmichael Set To Host 2023 Golden Globe Awards

The Golden Globes are headed back to NBC. Gracing the stage as host of the 80th edition of the award show, will be the one and only Jerrod Carmichael. Carmichael is the first host of the award show after it was pulled from airwaves for diversity issues in 2022.

Carmichael isn’t new to NBC in the least bit. From 2015 to 2017, he starred in the network’s critically acclaimed sitcom “The Carmichael Show.” In April, he hosted an episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

It’s actually been a great overall year for the 35-year-old. Besides hosting SNL, he released his intimate comedy special “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothanielon” on HBO Max the same month. During the stand-up, he came out to the world. It was received very well. He later took home an Emmy Award for outstanding writing for a variety special.

HFPA expands membership to address diversity concerns

IIn Sptember, Variety reported that HFPA added over 100 voters, doubling its body and expanding its diversity. HFPA took steps to address the criticism

As explained by Variety:

Though the new voters are not joining as HFPA members. In fact, this is the first time that the HFPA has ever welcomed non-members to vote on the Golden Globes. As put by HFPA president Helen Hoehne, the move falls into the organization’s plan to “transform [them]selves” and introduce a wider range of perspectives in time for the 2023 award ceremony.

George Lopez and his daughter Mayan, stars of “Lopez vs. Lopez,” will announce this year’s nominees on Monday, December 12. The announcement will air live from 5:35-5:40 a.m. PT on NBC’s Today.

The three-hour broadcast will take place on January 10 from the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. NBC and Peacock will both air the show live around the country. The show is produced by Dick Clark Prods. and Jesse Collins Entertainment in association with the HFPA.

“We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards,” Helen Hoehne, HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) President said in a statement. “His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live. Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”

Congrats to Jerrod Carmichael on this huge honor!

