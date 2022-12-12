University Of Missouri Student’s Post Wanted ‘4 More N*ggers’ Killed After UVA Shooting

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

A white college student is under fire for a racist and wistful social media post about killing “more” Black people following a mass shooting at the University of Virginia that took the lives of three African American football players, according to a new report.

The news is just the latest allegations of racism at the University of Missouri.

The student at the University of Missouri’s main campus in Columbia has been identified as the school’s leader for Turning Point USA, a white supremacy-adjacent organization that once famously employed Candace Owens.

The Kansas City Defender reported that Meg Miller wrote on her Instagram: “if they would have killed 4 more n*ggers we would have had the whole week off.”

It was likely a crude reference to how universities across the country canceled classes following the deadly shooting spree last month.

The racist social media post came to light after a screenshot of it was shared with a group of Black students, who immediately voiced their concerns to the university administration to no avail, the Defender reported.

Kalyn Walker, a senator with the Legion for Black Collegians at the University of Missouri described to the Defender how things unfolded:

The screenshot was sent in the groupchat by one of our members. Everyone immediately went into action saying who is this girl, what can we do, this is horrific. Eventually we found her Instagram, went to her snapchat. When she saw we were flooding to her Instagram she went private and started blocking people.

People who had reached out to our administration were all getting the same auto-generated response. We were upset that we weren’t getting actual responses from an actual human being administrator.

That’s why we went to Twitter to start tagging faculty because we could tell this wasn’t being taken as seriously as it should be. Obviously the first emotion we felt was anger. We were of course angry she said it, but even more outraged at how the administration is handling it.

Miller made the social media post not even a month after the University of Missouri President specifically told students and faculty that no form of racism will be acceptable on campus.

“I would like to reiterate that I strongly condemn all forms of racism and discrimination,” President Mun Choi said in a public message last month. “The safety of our community is of paramount importance.”

Choi’s message followed the revelation of posters on campus that said “we must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children” and “it’s okay to be white.”

In 2015, the chancellor at the University of Missouri announced his resignation just hours after the embattled president announced his own departure under pressure over unchecked racism and harassment of Black students on campus.

Black students had complained about the administration’s failure to address racism on the overwhelmingly white campus, including racial slurs, displays of the Confederate flag and graffiti written in excrement.

